Courteney Cox is a scream in new Starz horror comedy ‘Shining Vale’

Courteney Cox is back leading a new TV series, “Shining Vale,” and earning some stellar notices for it. The actress stars as Pat Phelps, a writer and married mother of two who is looking for a new start and moves with her family into a creaky house. As she struggles to write her new novel, she is confronted by demons that come to haunt her. The horror-comedy series, which premiered on Starz earlier this month, plays into Cox’s strengths as an actress having starred in the “Scream” movie franchise and sitcoms like “Friends” and “Cougar Town,” and reviews have been very kind.

Many TV critics are welcoming the return of Cox to comedy, with Entertainment Weekly calling her the “fierce, funny embodiment of misunderstood and maligned female ‘hysteria.'” Yet, she does not simply lean into the comedy for comedy’s sake, finding strength and nuance in her portrayal as TheWrap explains. To boot, they even argue that she and co-star Judith Light deserve “the Emmy recognition they both have so richly deserved for years.”

While “Friends” earned plenty of Emmy attention during its 10-season run, including wins for Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox was the only cast member to not receive a nomination. Voters also failed to recognize her for her witty turn in “Cougar Town,” despite earning nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and other groups. It wasn’t until last year’s “Friends” reunion on HBO Max that Cox would finally land an Emmy nomination for executive producing the special alongside her former castmates.

This year’s Emmy race is starting to heat up, but with Cox now officially on the board as an Emmy nominee, she could be a contender for “Shining Vale” if the series becomes a word-of-mouth hit. Its best hope would be to follow the path of Emmy nominee “Dead to Me,” another genre-bending comedy starring an actress who rose to fame in the ’90s, Christina Applegate, in a role that plays to her strengths.

