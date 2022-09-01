Editors battle over Creative Arts Emmy predictions for drama, comedy, limited categories [WATCH]

Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys will take place Sunday, September 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will focus primarily on scripted fare (i.e. drama, comedy and limited series). Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson recently got together to battle over their predictions for many of these races, including the all-important guest star categories. Watch the editors’ Emmy predictions video slugfest above.

For Best Drama Guest Actress, our staffers are split over Harriet Walter (“Succession”) and Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”). “This is a tough one just because, with the guest acting categories and all acting categories really, it’s about which categories will have a vote-split problem for ‘Succession’ and which won’t,” surmises Daniel, who’s predicting Walter. “Of the three ‘Succession’ women here, I feel like she is the natural choice.” Conversely, Denton has Lee You-mi winning, noting how she’s “very charming in her acceptance speech” when she accepted the Gold Derby TV Award.

Switching to Best Drama Guest Actor, Denton has Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) winning “because of the ‘Succession’ split” between Alexander Skarsgard, Adrien Brody, James Cromwell and Arian Moayed. Marcus thinks that if a “Succession” guy will win, it’ll be Skarsgard because his character is so “over-the-top memorable,” but he concedes that Domingo is such a powerful force on “Euphoria” that he could “totally see him winning this.”

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

For Best Comedy Guest Actress and Best Comedy Guest Actor, the editors are in agreement that “Only Murders in the Building” will prevail for Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane, respectively. Marcus reminds viewers that the comedy was “airing Season 2 while voting for Season 1 was going on,” which could impact in chances in many Emmy races.

Daniel adds that Lynch is “quietly entering that Allison Janney and Julia Louis-Dreyfus territory of ‘if you see her name on a ballot, don’t bet against her.'” Denton hopes Lane will finally prevail since “he’s lost this six times,” referring to his past guest bids for “Frasier,” “Mad About You,” “The Good Wife” and “Modern Family” (three times).

Some of the other Creative Arts categories discussed in our slugfest are Best TV Movie, Best Main Title Design, Best Main Title Theme Music, Best Music for Series, Best Music for Limited Series, Best Music and Lyrics and Best Music Supervision. What race prompts Marcus to claim, “I think this is one of the categories where you could bet a million dollars and you could be right.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your Emmy predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?