Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Watch exciting press room interviews with winners backstage [Updating Live]

Gold Derby editors Marcus Dixon and Chris Beachum are backstage in the Creative Arts Emmys press room for both ceremonies this weekend. As the winners are being interviewed in the media center, we will include videos of their interviews below. You can watch as we chat with some of the champs on Saturday (reality, variety, nonfiction) and Sunday (drama, comedy, limited).

2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Just click on each link below to watch a short video. You can also add your comments about the results below or in our Saturday forums thread or in our Sunday forums thread. A truncated version of the two Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies will air Saturday, September 10 on FXX. The live Primetime Emmys awards show will air Monday, September 12 on NBC.

Click on each name below to watch the short Q&A video (more will be added after Sunday’s ceremony):

Adam Blackstone (‘Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show’) — winner of Best Music Direction

Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon (‘Super Bowl LV Halftime Show”) — winners of Best Variety Special (Live)

Paul Dugdale (‘Adele One Night Only’) — winner of Best Variety Special Directing

‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night’ — winner of Best Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde (‘The Beatles: Get Back’) — winners of Best Nonfiction/Documentary Series

Nneka Onuorah (‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’) — winner of Best Reality Directing

Randy Rainbow (‘The Randy Rainbow Show’) — nominee for Best Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

