Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User eastwest for an excellent score of 74.07% when predicting the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys winners on Saturday and Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with Nick Spake at that percentage but has a much better point score of 86,280 by by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,300 people worldwide predicted these 2022 Emmys champs over the weekend with our top scorer getting 20 of 27 categories correct. That included all four guest acting winners of Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”), Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”)

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is easily in first place with 66.67% correct. Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna are then tied at 59.26%. Tied at 55.56% are Charles Bright, Riley Chow and Christopher Rosen. I am then tied with Paul Sheehan and Kaitlin Thomas at 51.85%. Joyce Eng is then at 48.15%. Rob Licuria (62.50% and Matt Noble (52.38%) did not predict all categories. See Editors’ scores.

There were 5 Experts making predictions. In addition to Eng and Rosen, Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) was best with 66.67% and then Ben Travers (Indiewire) at 59.26% and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 55.56%. See Experts’ scores.

