Creative Arts Emmy predictions: Our official odds in 27 key categories

The Creative Arts Emmys will be handed out the weekend of September 3 and September 4, but who will win in some of the most highly anticipated categories? Scroll down for our official odds in 27 races covering animation, nonfiction, reality, variety, documentaries, and more. These odds are based on the combined predictions of well over 1,000 registered Gold Derby users. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

While NBC’s Primetime Emmy telecast on September 12 will likely get the most attention from the media and TV fans, it’s the Creative Arts Awards where the vast majority of trophies are handed out. They include some marquee races like Best TV Movie, Best Reality Host, and guest acting categories for dramas and comedies, but this is also where the industry’s best cinematographers, composers, production designers, makeup artists, editors, and many others get their due. And these awards often give us a good idea of what programs are out front for top awards that will be presented during the main event. Consider how programs like “Game of Thrones,” “Chernobyl,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Awards on the way to claiming their top program awards in recent years.

There are so many awards going out during the Creative Arts Awards that they had to be split into two nights. On Saturday, September 3, 45 categories will be announced, focusing on the best achievements in nonfiction, variety, reality, and animated programming. Night two on Sunday, September 4, will include 48 categories mostly honoring scripted dramas, comedies, movies, and limited series. That’s 93 categories in all. The final 25 awards will then go out on September 12. So who will win? See our odds below, and make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before time runs out.

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Harriet Walter, “Succession” — 7/2

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game” — 4/1

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” — 5/1

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” — 6/1

Hope Davis, “Succession” — 6/1

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” — 69/20

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession” — 9/2

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” — 5/1

Adrien Brody, “Succession” — 11/2

James Cromwell, “Succession” — 6/1

Arian Moayed, “Succession” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building” — 7/2

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” — 9/2

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso” — 5/1

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks” — 11/2

Jane Adams, “Hacks” — 6/1

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” — 82/25

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 5/1

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso” — 6/1

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks” — 6/1

James Lance, “Ted Lasso” — 7/1

BEST REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 16/5

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” — 9/2

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” — 5/1

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef” — 11/2

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” — 13/2

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavek, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” — 15/2

BEST TV MOVIE

“The Survivor” — 82/25

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” — 19/5

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” — 9/2

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — 9/2

“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” — 10/3

“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” — 19/5

“Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back” — 4/1

“64th Annual Grammy Awards” — 9/2

“The Oscars” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” — 10/3

“Adele: One Night Only” — 37/10

“Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” — 4/1

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” — 9/2

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SERIES DIRECTING

“Saturday Night Live” — 31/10

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 39/10

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 9/2

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SERIES WRITING

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 31/10

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 19/5

“Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 9/2

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL DIRECTING

“Adele: One Night Only” — 10/3

“Super BowlLVI Halftime Show” — 39/10

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” — 4/1

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” — 9/2

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Arcane” — 16/5

“Rick and Morty” — 39/10

“The Simpsons” — 9/2

“What If?” — 9/2

“Bob’s Burgers” — 9/2

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Love, Death and Robots” — 31/10

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” — 4/1

“Star Wars: Vision” — 4/1

“When Billie Met Lisa” — 9/2

“Robot Chicken” — 9/2

BEST VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” — 5/1

Chadwick Boseman, “What If?” — 11/2

Jessica Walter, “Archer” — 6/1

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton” — 6/1

F. Murray Abraham, “Moon Knight” — 13/2

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park” — 13/2

Jeffrey Wright, “What If?” — 7/1

BEST NARRATOR

Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks” — 17/5

David Attenborough, “The Mating Game” — 71/20

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti II” — 9/2

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need to Talk About Cosby” — 9/2

Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War” — 9/2

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Queer Eye” — 31/10

“Shark Tank” — 39/10

“Love is Blind” — 9/2

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” — 9/2

“Antiques Roadshow” — 9/2

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” — 16/5

“Cheer” — 4/1

“Love on the Spectrum” — 4/1

“Below Deck” — 9/2

“Selling Sunset” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“The Beatles: Get Back” — 31/10

“The Any Warhol Diaries” — 4/1

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” — 4/1

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” — 9/2

“100 Foot Wave” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL

“Lucy and Desi” — 16/5

“George Carlin’s American Dream” — 4/1

“Controlling Britney Spears” — 4/1

“The Tinder Swindler” — 9/2

“We Feed People” — 9/2

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” — 5/4

“Changing the Game” — 23/10

“When Claude Got Shot” — 59/20

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” — 31/10

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” — 4/1

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” — 4/1

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” — 9/2

“Vice” — 9/2

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“Only Murders in the Building” — 5/1

“Severance” — 5/1

“Pachinko” — 6/1

“Foundation” — 13/2

“Candy” — 13/2

“Cowboy Bebop” — 13/2

“Lisey’s Story” — 7/1

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“The White Lotus” — 10/3

“Only Murders in the Building” — 37/10

“Severance” — 4/1

“Loki” — 9/2

“Squid Game” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES

“Succession” — 7/2

“Severance” — 9/2

“Only Murders in the Building” — 5/1

“Schmigadoon” — 11/2

“Loki” — 6/1

“The Flight Attendant” — 7/1

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“The White Lotus” — 16/5

“Station Eleven” — 39/10

“Moon Knight” — 4/1

“1883” — 9/2

“A Very British Scandal” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Schmigadoon” for “Corn Puddin'” — 10/3

“Euphoria” for “Elliot’s Song” — 19/5

“This is Us” for “The Forever Now” — 4/1

“Euphoria” for “I’m Tired” — 9/2

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “Maybe Monica” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“Stranger Things” — 10/3

“Euphoria” — 4/1

“The White Lotus” — 5/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 11/2

“Better Call Saul” — 13/2

“Ozark” — 15/2

