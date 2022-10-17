It’s Michael B. Jordan vs. Jonathan Majors in ‘Creed III’ posters

According to the tagline for the upcoming film “Creed III,” “you can’t run from your past.”

On Monday, MGM released the first two official character posters for the upcoming sports drama, which serves as a sequel to “Creed II” as well as the ninth installment overall in the “Rocky” franchise.

The character posters showcase the film’s two lead stars, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, sitting in a boxing ring, getting ready for an all-out brawl. Jordan reprises his role as the titular Adonis Creed, while Majors joins the franchise for the first time as Anderson Dame.

You can take a look at the posters below:

As of right now, exact plot points are being kept under wraps. “Creed II” followed Adonis as he continued boxing under the mentorship of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. In the “Creed” sequel, Adonis goes up against Viktor Drago, the son of “Rocky IV’ antagonist Ivan Drago. The film served as Stallone’s final performance as the iconic character.

This film will star Jordan, Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu. Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Alvarez have also been cast in the film in currently undisclosed roles. For the first time, Jordan serves as the film’s director.

“Creed III” is scheduled to be released in theaters by United Artists Releasing on March 3, 2023.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions