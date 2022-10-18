‘Creed III’ trailer: Michael B. Jordan gets back in the ring to fight Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan is back as Adonis Creed in the third installment of the “Creed” franchise – and this time he’s taken on added duties. Jordan makes his directorial debut with “Creed III,” the first “Rocky” movie without Sylvester Stallone playing Rocky Balboa.

The project, which arrives in theaters in March of next year, focuses on Jordan’s Creed, whose success in life and inside the boxing ring has made him ripe for a new challenge. That comes in the form of Anderson Dame (Jonathan Majors), a former childhood friend of Adonis who was sent to jail for years after a shared incident in their youth. As the tagline for “Creed III” warns: “There’s no enemy like the past.”

“My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer,” Jordan wrote on Twitter alongside the debut of the trailer. “Excited to share the first trailer for ‘Creed III.’ To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

“Creed III” is based on a story by original “Creed” director Ryan Coogler and Coogler’s brother Keenan Coogler as well as “King Richard” screenwriter and Oscar nominee Zach Baylin. The film’s screenplay is credited to Keenan Coogler and Baylin. In addition to Majors and Jordan, the cast includes Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Here’s the official description from MGM:

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

“Creed III” is out on March 3, 2023.

