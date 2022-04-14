David Cronenberg returns with ‘Crimes of the Future’: Watch the first trailer

David Cronenberg, the master of body horror and discomfiting cinema, is back for the first time in eight years with “Crimes of the Future.” The film, a typical Cronenbergian offering that combines science-fiction with the director’s unique point-of-view, is set to debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May before it bows theatrically via Neon in June. To celebrate the news, Neon released a new trailer for “Crimes of the Future” on Thursday.

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

“Crimes of the Future” stars Cronenberg regular Viggo Mortensen, as well as Lea Seydoux and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart. Additional cast members include Scott Speedman, Welket Bungue, Don McKellar, Yorgos Pirpassopulos, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Lihi Kornowski, and Denise Capezza.

“Crimes of the Future” is scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions