Critics Choice 2022 movie winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User billy417 for an excellent score of 85.71% (18 of 21 categories) when predicting the 2022 Critics Choice film winners on Sunday. This top scorer is just ahead of 25 other people at 80.95% and has a great point score of 27,310 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 3,500 people worldwide predicted these movie champs for 21 categories at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Winners included “The Power of the Dog” for Best Picture and Best Director, plus actors Will Smith (“King Richard”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Wide Story”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is in first place at 76.19%. Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and I are in second place at 71.43%. Charles Bright and Joyce Eng are tied at 66.67%. Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan are next at 61.90%. Susan Wloszczyna finished at 47.62% See Editors’ scores.

