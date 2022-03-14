Critics Choice 2022: Susan King (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Expert Susan King (Gold Derby) for having the top score of 87.50% when predicting the 2022 Critics Choice TV winners on Sunday. She is best among 13 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,000 people worldwide predicted these television champs for 16 categories at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Winners included “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown,” Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Eastttown”).

SEECritics Choice Awards 2022 full winners list

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 12 Experts predicting, we have a four-way tie for the next spot at 81.25% for Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC). Up next at 75.00% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Keith Simanton (IMDb) follows at 68.75% and then Clayton Davis (Variety) and Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 62.50%.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions