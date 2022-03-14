Critics Choice 2022 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Hellodoli for the only perfect score when predicting the 2022 Critics Choice TV winners on Sunday. This top scorer is just ahead of three people — ejaru1810, AH04 and klink — at 93.75% and has a great point score of 12,465 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,000 people worldwide predicted these television champs for 16 categories at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Winners included “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown,” Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Eastttown”).

SEECritics Choice Awards 2022 full winners list

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, we have a four-way tie for first place at 81.25% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen. Up next at 75.00% are Denton Davidson, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Rob Licuria follows at 68.75% and then Charles Bright at 56.25%. See Editors’ scores.

