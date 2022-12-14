Critics Choice 2023 movie nominees: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User alittle03 for a terrific score of 86.36% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie nominees on Monday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with Apperson, Saptarshi, tomnval, Hugo, kristenswig and Karen Lopes at the top percentage but has the better point score of 37,190 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,100 people worldwide predicted these film nominations with our top scorer getting 57 out of 61 nominee slots correct. Some of the accurate choices for our top User included all five Best Actor and Best Actress contenders, plus 10 Best Picture of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.” The ceremony will air on CW live on Sunday, January 15, and will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best with 84.85.18%. She is followed by Marcus Dixon at 81.82% and then a tie for Christopher Rosen and myself at 80.30%. Up next at 78.79% are Charles Bright and Rob Licuria. Daniel Montgomery has 77.27%, and then Matt Noble with 75.78%. Denton Davidson and Paul Sheehan are tied at 74.24%. Ray Richmond follows at 72.73%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions