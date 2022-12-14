Critics Choice 2023: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting movie nominees

Congratulations to our Gold Derby Expert Joyce Eng for an excellent score of 84.85% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie nominees on Monday morning. She is best among 10 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,100 people worldwide predicted these film nominations with our top scorer getting 57 out of 61 nominee slots correct. Some of the accurate choices for Eng included all five Best Actor and Best Actress contenders, plus 10 Best Picture of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.” The ceremony will air on CW live on Sunday, January 15, and will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other nine Experts, Peter Travers (ABC) is in second place with 83.33%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) are tied at 80.30% correct. Following at 77.27% are Susan King (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). The next three slots are held by Anne Thompson (Indiewire) at 74.24%, Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) at 72.73% and Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 66.67%.

