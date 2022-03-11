Critics Choice Awards 2022: Complete list of all presenters for film and TV ceremony

Producers for this weekend’s Critics Choice Awards 2022 ceremony have revealed many details, including a complete list of presenters. The 27th annual event will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, March 13, on the CW network and TBS, live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry. Jimmy Kimmel will honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Additional presenters include:
Maria Bakalova
Mayim Bialik
Jacob Bertrand
Zoey Deutch
Jamie Dornan
Ava DuVernay
Park Hae-soo
Shawn Hatosy
Jung Ho-yeon
Dominique Jackson
Ken Jeong
Lee Jung-jae
Veronika Khomyn
Alan Kim
Ralph Macchio
Sonequa Martin-Green
Joel McHale
Sean McVay
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Indya Moore
Mandy Moore
Carey Mulligan
Annie Mumolo
Dylan O’Brien
Nasim Pedrad
Michaela Jae Rodriguez
Ray Romano
Angelica Ross
Hailie Sahar
J.K. Simmons
Robin Thede
Kaci Walfall
Kristen Wiig
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
