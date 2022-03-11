Critics Choice Awards 2022: Complete list of all presenters for film and TV ceremony

Producers for this weekend’s Critics Choice Awards 2022 ceremony have revealed many details, including a complete list of presenters. The 27th annual event will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, March 13, on the CW network and TBS, live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry. Jimmy Kimmel will honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional presenters include:

Maria Bakalova

Mayim Bialik

Jacob Bertrand

Zoey Deutch

Jamie Dornan

Ava DuVernay

Park Hae-soo

Shawn Hatosy

Jung Ho-yeon

Dominique Jackson

Ken Jeong

Lee Jung-jae

Veronika Khomyn

Alan Kim

Ralph Macchio

Sonequa Martin-Green

Joel McHale

Sean McVay

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Indya Moore

Mandy Moore

Carey Mulligan

Annie Mumolo

Dylan O’Brien

Nasim Pedrad

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Ray Romano

Angelica Ross

Hailie Sahar

J.K. Simmons

Robin Thede

Kaci Walfall

Kristen Wiig

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners and other awards shows champs

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions