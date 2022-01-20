Will Critics Choice comedy winners copy Emmys 5-for-5? ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks’ are front-runners

If you’re getting a major case of deja vu while perusing Gold Derby’s Critics Choice Awards predictions charts, you’re not alone. Each of the five comedy categories is predicted to be won by the same contender that claimed the Emmy this past September: “Ted Lasso” for series, Jason Sudeikis for actor, Jean Smart for actress, Brett Goldstein for supporting actor and Hannah Waddingham for supporting actress. Will the Critics Choice comedy winners really just copy the Emmys five-for-five? Or might one of these front-runners be taken down at the finish line?

Typically the voting members of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) like to go their own way when rewarding winners. Just last year they were the only organization to pick the first season of “Ted Lasso” over the last season of “Schitt’s Creek.” (The Emmys were able to honor both as they follow a different awards calendar.) And previously the critics anointed “Community,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Silicon Valley” and “Master of None” with series prizes — all shows that never won that top category at the Emmys.

If “Ted Lasso” were to take Best Comedy Series again at the Critics Choice Awards, it would only the third laffer to win twice after “Silicon Valley” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In other words, history might favor something different to prevail when the trophies are handed out March 13 (after being delayed due to the Omicron variant). The strongest alternative might be “Hacks,” as it just won the Golden Globe and is the odds leader for Best Comedy Actress. The other six series nominees, in order of Gold Derby odds, are “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Great,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Insecure” and “The Other Two.”

What about the acting races? Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Smart (“Hacks”) are so far undefeated for playing aloof coach Ted Lasso and comedy legend Deborah Vance, respectively. In fact, the only major television award Sudeikis has lost was at last year’s Television Critics Association. That awards show combines males and females in the same category and he was bested by — who else? — Smart.

According to our odds, Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) is the strongest alternative to upset Sudeikis in lead actor, while Issa Rae (“Insecure”) has the best shot at overtaking Smart in lead actress. For supporting actor, Goldstein is hoping for his first win with the critics group, unless runner-up Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) can beat the odds. And Waddingham is hoping to claim a repeat trophy in supporting actress, but she faces stiff competition from second-place contender Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”).

