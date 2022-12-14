2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 14

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced this morning found “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from A24 picking up more awards season steam in topping the list with 14 nominations, while Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” snared 11 noms and “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle‘s wild, lascivious epic about Hollywood in the 1920s and ’30s, tallied 10 bids. “The Banshees of Inisherin” was next with nine, followed by “Elvis” and “Tár” with seven apiece and a handful of films — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking” — hauling in six each.
All of the above movies are also nominated for Best Picture save for “Black Panther.” In a break from tradition, there are 11 Best Picture nominees in all, with the India blockbuster “RRR” also cracking the list. Each one of the titles except for “Glass Onion” (12th) and “RRR” (15th) are on our predicted Top 11 nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars. All except “RRR” (15th) were on our predicted Top 11 for Best Picture at Critics Choice. One that we had on both lists that Critics Choice voters passed over was “The Woman King” in 10th.
Critics Choice voters really piled on the numbers this time, going not only for 11 Best Picture nominees but also 11 names (including both Daniels) in the Best Director category — nominating among them “Woman King” helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood but not her film — and six contenders in all four lead and supporting acting races as well as in Best Young Actor/Actress and Best Acting Ensemble. Too, there were a half-dozen nominees each in Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Comedy, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song and Best Score.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was nominated for both picture and comedy, as was “Banshees of Inisherin” and “Glass Onion,” while “RRR” was singled out for foreign-language film as well as picture. “Everything Everywhere,” “Fabelmans” and “Banshees” all had four members of their casts nominated as well as Best Acting Ensemble, with “The Fabelmans'” young Gabriel LaBelle singled out on the Best Young Actor/Actress list.
Winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards for both film and television will be revealed on January 15 during a live telecast at 7 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza and hosted by Chelsea Handler. This is two days before Oscar nomination voting concludes. That Oscar lineup will be announced on January 24, with the 95th Academy Awards handed out on March 12 in a telecast on ABC.
The Critics Choice Awards are chosen by the more than 600 television, radio and online critics and entertainment journalists who make up the Critics Choice Association (CCA). It was established in 2019 with the merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinction between film, television and streaming content. (The CCA TV awards will also be handed out on January 15, with “Abbott Elementary” pacing the field with six bids.
Film nominees for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards follow.
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
