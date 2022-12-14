2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 14

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced this morning found “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from A24 picking up more awards season steam in topping the list with 14 nominations, while Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” snared 11 noms and “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle‘s wild, lascivious epic about Hollywood in the 1920s and ’30s, tallied 10 bids. “The Banshees of Inisherin” was next with nine, followed by “Elvis” and “Tár” with seven apiece and a handful of films — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking” — hauling in six each.

All of the above movies are also nominated for Best Picture save for “Black Panther.” In a break from tradition, there are 11 Best Picture nominees in all, with the India blockbuster “RRR” also cracking the list. Each one of the titles except for “Glass Onion” (12th) and “RRR” (15th) are on our predicted Top 11 nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars. All except “RRR” (15th) were on our predicted Top 11 for Best Picture at Critics Choice. One that we had on both lists that Critics Choice voters passed over was “The Woman King” in 10th.

Critics Choice voters really piled on the numbers this time, going not only for 11 Best Picture nominees but also 11 names (including both Daniels) in the Best Director category — nominating among them “Woman King” helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood but not her film — and six contenders in all four lead and supporting acting races as well as in Best Young Actor/Actress and Best Acting Ensemble. Too, there were a half-dozen nominees each in Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Comedy, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song and Best Score.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was nominated for both picture and comedy, as was “Banshees of Inisherin” and “Glass Onion,” while “RRR” was singled out for foreign-language film as well as picture. “Everything Everywhere,” “Fabelmans” and “Banshees” all had four members of their casts nominated as well as Best Acting Ensemble, with “The Fabelmans'” young Gabriel LaBelle singled out on the Best Young Actor/Actress list.

Winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards for both film and television will be revealed on January 15 during a live telecast at 7 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza and hosted by Chelsea Handler. This is two days before Oscar nomination voting concludes. That Oscar lineup will be announced on January 24, with the 95th Academy Awards handed out on March 12 in a telecast on ABC.

The Critics Choice Awards are chosen by the more than 600 television, radio and online critics and entertainment journalists who make up the Critics Choice Association (CCA). It was established in 2019 with the merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinction between film, television and streaming content. (The CCA TV awards will also be handed out on January 15, with “Abbott Elementary” pacing the field with six bids.

Film nominees for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards follow.

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

