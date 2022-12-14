Critics Choice Awards nominations reactions: Cheers for ‘RRR’ love, jeers for ‘The Woman King’ snubs

Right after the nominees were announced for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, our forum posters let loose with their opinions about whose work was recognized and whose was snubbed. In particular, folks celebrated the strong showings by “RRR” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” rolled their eyes at the limited display of love for “Women Talking” and “The Woman King.” Some saw this year’s lineups as basic and complained about certain inclusions, while others cheered the redemption of a few performers who have failed to garner much attention from regional critics groups.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest Critics Choice Awards reactions regarding the nominees in many of the film categories. Take a look, then join in if you’re brave enough. The winners in both film and TV will be handed out January 15 during a live CW telecast hosted by Chelsea Handler. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

Best Picture

MichelleReign: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” fam LET’S GO!

nkb325: Somewhat surprised to see “Nope” get NOTHING, especially when it was doing so well on critics’ top 10 lists.

Luca Giliberti: “The Woman King” in actress, director, ensemble and costumes but not in a BP lineup of 11? How does that even make sense?

Best Director

gabspss: So they nominate Gina Prince-Bythewood for Director, but can’t find a space for “The Woman King” in Best Picture? CC are such a joke!

ScreamingFirehawk22: “RRR” v. “Avatar: The Way of Water” in BOTH Picture and Director. Super nice!

kamila: All of that room in Director and still no Park Chan-wook.

Barbra Please: The possibility of Baz Luhrmann making it into the Oscar final 5 lineup terrifies me.

Best Actress

Mare Sheehan: Danielle Deadwyler YESSS!!

FreemanGriffin: So happy to see Danielle Deadwyler on this list.

crabbie: Viola Davis gets another precursor nom! It’s telling imo because pundits could have easily swayed towards Ana de Armas or Olivia Colman.

Best Actor

Ed Distasio: Austin Butler is definitely gonna win. Look at all the love “Elvis” is getting in terms of nominations.

Best Supporting Actress

Vogue: ANGELA BASSETT IS HAPPENING.

Marrowbone: At least Stephanie Hsu got nominated.

Victor Cruz: You’re delusional if you think Bassett is winning an Oscar for Marvel movie lol.

Derrick Eoghan Oisín O’Callaghan: Good to see Janelle Monae.

Mare Sheehan: Claire Foy and Hong Chau’s chances are dead.

laslo: My disappointment over Claire Foy’s absence is quite significant.

Best Supporting Actor

MichelleReign: Is Ben Whishaw not a thing?

FreemanGriffin: Judd Hirsch deserves a Razzie Award for his awful performance in “The Fabelmans.”

Best Original Screenplay

cannastop: “Aftersun” for Screenplay is interesting.

Derrick Eoghan Oisín O’Callaghan: I truly DON’T get the love for “The Fabelmans”!

Best Film Ensemble

Anna Delvey: “Babylon” missing ensemble, screenplay and acting outside of Margot Robbie is kinda surprising.

Best Film Editing

abelfenty: “Tar” getting in Editing is pretty big. Especially over “The Fabelmans.”

Best Animated Feature

gabspss: “Puss in Boots” continues to show up! Such a tender, colorful and visually impacting animation. Happy it’s getting the recognition it deserves.

Best Foreign Language Film

NilsBecky13: I’m so happy for “RRR” honestly! It’s getting nominated everywhere.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions