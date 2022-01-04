Why Critics Choice win for Jessica Chastain (‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’) would be an especially good sign for Oscars

Jessica Chastain has been nominated twice at the Oscars without winning, but the Critics Choice Awards had her back when they gave her Best Actress for “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012). She’s nominated again this year for playing the title role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Can she win again and this time ride that wave to her first Oscar win?

“Zero Dark Thirty” was hailed by film journalists at the time, winning Chastain awards from multiple regional critics groups across the country as well as that Critics Choice prize, but momentum shifted when industry peer groups weighed in. Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”) won at the BAFTAs, and Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”) took SAG and Oscar.

The good news for Chastain is that if she wins Critics Choice again, she will join an elite list of double Best Actress winners at the awards, almost all of whom won Oscar for at least one of their performances. Cate Blanchett won Critics Choice for “Elizabeth” and “Blue Jasmine,” winning Oscar for the latter. Frances McDormand won Critics Choice for “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” winning Oscar for both. Julianne Moore won Critics Choice for “Far from Heaven” and “Still Alice,” winning Oscar for the latter. Natalie Portman won Critics Choice for “Black Swan” and “Jackie,” winning Oscar for the former. And Hilary Swank won Critics Choice for “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” winning Oscar for both.

The only person who won Best Actress twice at Critics Choice without winning Oscar was, ironically, awards queen Meryl Streep. She took home back-to-back Critics Choice trophies for “Doubt” and “Julie and Julia,” but neither carried her to Oscar. However, Streep ended up losing Critics Choice for her performance in “The Iron Lady” a couple of years later and that’s the one that turned out to be her Oscar winner.

As of this writing Chastain ranks third in our Critics Choice predictions with 5/1 odds of winning Best Actress. But one of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed, Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) says she’ll upset current front-runner Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”). Is he right that this will be the start of a surge for Chastain this awards season?

