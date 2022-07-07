‘Curb Your Enthusiasm: Is Larry David’s legendary comedy being underestimated in the Emmys race?

There are certain outcomes that are expected during Emmys season. For instance, if Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a contender for a comedy series, she’ll likely find herself among the acting nominees. In the battle for the top network, HBO will battle Netflix for most overall nominations. And if “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is eligible for a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category, it’ll be recognized by the Television Academy. This is what makes the current Gold Derby odds in Best Comedy so curious: Despite its long track record of Emmys success, “Curb” sits in 10th place in the combined odds (12th place among users), leaving it outside the expected nominees in 2022.

Maybe the disconnect this year is due to complacency. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” made its debut 22 years ago, and its distinct and improvisational style – not to mention its caustic lead character, played by creator Larry David – helped usher in a new era of single-camera comedies like “Arrested Development” and “The Office.” For its ingenuity, “Curb” became a hit with Emmy voters. In Season 3, it racked up a total of 10 nominations, including lead actor for David, supporting actress for Cheryl Hines, and four directing nominations, winning one of them.

That breakout was just a start for “Curb”: In its 10 seasons so far, the show has received a total of 47 nominations and nine citations for Best Comedy Series. But in addition to that directing win, the show has just one other victory – a 2012 award for editing. The show’s incredible ensemble players have also routinely been snubbed: other than David and Hines, no main cast member from “Curb” has received a nomination, leaving the embattled Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, and Susie Essman without recognition for their signature roles. Likely due to the fact that the dialogue is largely improvised, “Curb” has also never won favor with the academy for its writing.

Still, the failure of pundits and users to consider “Curb” for its 11th season – which wrapped up late last year – feels like an oversight. There is an argument to be made that “Curb” is even more in the cultural zeitgeist today than it was 15 years ago. Despite being in his mid-70s, David has become a more popular figure among the newer generation of television viewers thanks to his run as Bernie Sanders on “Saturday Night Live” and even a buzzy Super Bowl ad for cryptocurrency that even David said he didn’t understand. It’s anecdotal, but the series is also heavily memed on social media, with its iconic theme music being the main driver of viral moments.

Despite the show’s growing cult following, prognosticators are not predicting an exciting nominations morning for David and his team. As of writing, Curb’s only 10th in our odds in Comedy Series (gone up from 12 last week). This is despite the fact that its last nine seasons were all nominated in the category, and Season 11 is the third-best rated according to Metacritic. Even its worst-rated season (the ninth) managed to garner four nominations. In fact, the last time the show has gotten any less than four nominations was for Season 2. David, meanwhile, despite six Best Actor nominations, is also predicted to miss. David currently sits in 12th place in the combined odds, behind even John Cena for “Peacemaker.”

But here’s the thing: with critics raving about the newest season, it’s clear “Curb” has not lost its appeal. If the last few seasons managed a nod in the top category, there’s no reason why this year should be any different, right? And while it’s wishful thinking to expect a writing or supporting nomination for the ensemble, David can’t be counted entirely out in Lead Actor – especially in a category with six slots. What “Curb” fans should certainly be able to expect is a nomination for Bill Hader in Guest Actor. He’s ranked fourth in our odds for his performance as triplets Igor, Gregor, and Timor. It was a season highlight and Hader, a two-time Best Actor winner who is a serious threat to win a third Emmy for “Barry” – could get in the guest category on name recognition alone.

