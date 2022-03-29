And just like that, Cynthia Nixon could make her Emmy comeback with ‘The Gilded Age’

Cynthia Nixon has Emmy Award nominations in three different categories across three genres, and she could soon add another one for her work on HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” On Julian Fellowes’ lavish period drama, the two-time Emmy winner plays spinster Ada Brook, a sheltered and kindhearted woman of Old New York who relies on the charity of her delightfully rigid and widowed sister Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). Though Ada initially seems naïve, Nixon mines the character for all of her emotional depths. Could her sixth Emmy nomination be in the offing?

One of the highlights of the first season are Ada’s frequent late-night, heart-to-heart conversations with her stubbornly defiant niece, Marian (Louisa Jacobson), whose arrival in New York from Pennsylvania kicks off the series. Marian frequently butts heads with Agnes over what she perceives as arbitrary and antiquated rules of society, but Ada helps soften Agnes’ edges, revealing details of her unhappy and even brutal marriage and explaining why Agnes has such disdain for Marian’s late father, who was Agnes and Ada’s profligate brother. Speaking from experience as someone who missed opportunities for happiness, Ada also encourages Marian to follow her heart, even though her choices prove misguided.

Nixon is especially strong in the third episode of the season, “Face the Music,” in which Ada unexpectedly encounters an old beau (Bill Irwin) at a charity function and thinks he may wish to rekindle their former romance. Ada’s giddiness and joy is written all over Nixon’s face and posture and is infectious. All is not as it seems, though, as Agnes recalls the man’s money-hungry motives for pursuing Ada in the first place and scares him off, leaving Ada confused and dejected. If the plot sounds predictable, Nixon makes it feel vital, conjuring up emotions that the character hasn’t experienced in an extremely long time. It also provides a nice contrast to the sisters’ hilarious status quo of Agnes sniping sarcastically at her unworldly sibling.

If the role feels like a departure from Nixon’s past screen work, it’s one she already road-tested to tremendous effect on Broadway a few years back when she starred in the 2017 revival of Lilian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes,” which is set in 1900. In the production, Nixon starred opposite Laura Linney, and the two stage pros rotated the roles of vicious and ambitious Regina and her put-upon sister-in-law Birdie. Nixon won the Tony Award in featured actress for her take on Birdie, whose unhappiness in life and in her marriage of expediency leads her to drink and wax poetically on the brighter days of her bygone youth. Although the characters are different in many ways, her experience in the period piece easily translates to “The Gilded Age,” as does both Birdie and Ada’s childlike enthusiasm and quiet heartbreak.

Despite the merits of Nixon’s performance and the popularity of “The Gilded Age” for HBO — even in its unusual Monday night time slot, the ratings of early episodes outpaced HBO’s successful “The White Lotus” — Nixon only narrowly cracks our top 25 contenders for Best Drama Supporting Actress in our current combined odds. Her position reflects a number of obstacles, including that the drama categories are insanely overcrowded this year and four of the eight supporting slots are already likely earmarked for returning nominees Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”) and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”), plus recent SAG winner Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”). She also has competition from the impressive ensemble of her own series, including 15-time Emmy nominee Baranski, who currently ranks 13th for a bid.

Of course, there’s also the “Sex and the City” of it all. Nixon earned three nominations and a win for the classic HBO comedy years ago, and she just reprised her role of Miranda on the HBO Max follow-up series “And Just Like That…” Although many viewers were dismayed by the direction of Nixon’s character, the series certainly generated a lot of attention and was just renewed for a second season. With Nixon top of mind and in the much more warmly embraced role of Ada on “The Gilded Age,” voters might just check off her name on the unlimited nominations ballot.

A “Gilded” bid would mark her sixth career nomination in four different categories. She earned three in Best Comedy Supporting Actress for “Sex and the City,” winning in 2004, plus a nomination in Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress for “Warm Springs” in 2005 and a win in Best Drama Guest Actress for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2008. Now almost 15 years later, perhaps Nixon will make a comeback.

