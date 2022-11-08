‘Dancing with the Stars’ 90s Night recap: Special guest stars and a double elimination marked nostalgic theme night [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” has whittled away half of its season 31 cast, and the cuts are coming even faster. Tonight’s “90s Night,” in which the celebs danced to iconic music from the decade, was a double elimination night, narrowing the competition down from eight to six semifinalists. So who stayed, who went home, and were there any shocking upsets? Follow our live blog below with all of the night’s developments and commentary as they happen.

Just like last week there were two rounds of competition on “90s Night.” The first was the usual collection of new dances in previously unlearned dance styles: salsas for actors Wayne Brady and Trevor Donovan, tangos for TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, sambas for drag queen Shangela and “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey, contemporary for “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio, and jazz for actor Daniel Durant.

Then came the relay dance round where two celebs went head-to-head in the same dance style, and for these routines the celebs had live accompaniment from ’90s music icons. Shangela and Daniel competed against each other with dueling cha chas to Vanilla Ice‘s performance of “Ice Ice Baby.” Vinny and Trevor faced off with sambas to En Vogue‘s “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).” Heidi and Wayne also danced sambas to Salt-N-Pepa‘s “Shoop” (it’s a real samba-heavy evening). And Charli and Gabby were pitted against each other with salsas to Kid ‘n Play‘s “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody.”

The winner of each relay got bonus points added to their final judges’ score, and with a double elimination looming, those points were more important than ever. Read on as we dish the night’s performances and results starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

Cordell Martin, 8:02pm — Here we go!

Daniel Montgomery, 8:03pm — That opening skit was cute, but as a child of the ’90s, I wonder how much of tonight is going to make me feel tragically old.

CM, 8:03pm — Same here

Jeffrey Kare, 8:03pm — Age is just a number.

JK, 8:06pm — Everyone is literally bringing 90s fashion back into style tonight.

DM, 8:06pm — Except Charli, who wasn’t alive in the ’90s LOL

JK, 8:07pm — What a touching tribute to Aaron Carter.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater (Salsa)

DM, 8:07pm — He got almost a perfect score last week and tied for the top of the leaderboard with Charli, but he had a contemporary and was on a team with Charli for the team dances. He had all the advantages. He’s going to need to keep up that same level to avoid landing in the bottom two. Unfortunately, they’re dancing a salsa to “Barbie Girl,” which is a weird combo of song and dance style. And they’re trying a new and difficult lift.

DM, 8:12pm — Trevor didn’t kill her on the lifts, and he had good timing and musicality during that routine. Not a bad job, though not up to the level of his contemporary

JK, 8:12pm — Clever opening! Skillful performance!

CM, 8:12pm — That was a fun routine. He was a bit stiff in the non character bits. I will give him an 8

JUDGES — Len Goodman thought it was “so much fun,” it was full of rhythm and clever tricks. Derek Hough saw a few awkward moments, but his confidence was there. Bruno Tonioli thought it was “plastic fabulous,” and the choreography and structure were like a sitcom set to music with the characterizations coming alive. Carrie Ann Inaba thought he nailed the Barbie part, but then he was a little skippy during the salsa part.

JK, 8:14pm — Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie was also on my mind, Derek.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (9), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 34 out of 40

DM, 8:17pm — He might be in trouble with those scores. Not bad, but he needs a lot to compensate for potentially low voter turnout.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Samba)

DM, 8:17pm — Shangela’s Halloween dance was a breakthrough moment, but samba is tough. They’ve got “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls, and I think Shangela can sell the hell out of the song. If she can nail the samba, that’ll be huge.

JK, 8:21pm — That was so perfectly flamboyant!

DM, 8:21pm — Shangela blew the roof off that samba, holy cow that was worthy of another 10 I think

CM, 8:22pm — She did that! As predicted

JUDGES — Derek thought it was well done, but the footwork was a little sloppy. Bruno thought she had so much fire down below that she erupts, but with all that power she loses a little control. Carrie Ann says, “That was lit!” And she doesn’t seem to have noticed the sloppy footwork. Len says she comes out and always gives it everything, though he agrees a little with Derek that it lost control in the footwork.

CM, 8:23pm — Really Derek?

CM, 8:24pm — One 10 and three 9’s

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 37 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Salsa)

DM, 8:26pm — I thought their contemporary was an odd choice with its more hip-hop style. Now they’re dancing a salsa, but Wayne is doing a hundred different things like taping “Let’s Make a Deal” and, oh yeah, hosting the American Music Awards. Surprised he wasn’t announced as the Oscar host too at this rate.

DM, 8:30pm — I’m not sure about that dance. It seemed to start a little awkward maybe, but he found his stride midway through and it was strong from there

JK, 8:31pm — Very hip

CM, 8:31pm — Despite the song choice, I thought Wayne handled the dance really well. I can see him getting a 10 or two. I would give him a 9

DM, 8:31pm — It would be a 9 from me too.

JUDGES — Bruno thought it had that extra touch that he brings to everything and makes him a consummate performer. Carrie Ann thought it was his best dance so far. Len thought it was full of energy with good “armography.” Derek thought it was “fantastic,” difficult but he nailed it.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

CM, 8:33pm — Hmmm

DM, 8:34pm — I’m very surprised by that perfect score.

JK, 8:34pm — I had a feeling that he was about to get a perfect score.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (Jazz)

DM, 8:35pm — Daniel opens up about his childhood. He was adopted by his two moms after he was abandoned by his mother. Later he reunited with her, but she died of cancer. He regrets not having seen her more or having helped her more. It’s a powerful moment between Daniel and Britt, which reflects a much different experience of the ’90s than we’ve gotten from others tonight. And interesting, there’s going to be a portion of this routine with the music turned off. I love that idea!

CM, 8:37pm — Daniel is going to get his highest scores of the season. And will be safe tonight

DM, 8:39pm — That was a really impressive routine, and the decision to shut off the music was incredibly powerful

JK, 8:39pm — Cutting edge lighting and use of sound. Incredible performance!

CM, 8:39pm — So creative! Great job Britt!

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was education and profound, but also “so funky.” Len says, “You never fail to amaze me,” it had power and polish with interesting choreography. Derek was also deeply moved by Daniel shutting off the music, he’s also a strong partner for Britt. Bruno says, “The world is proud of you. We felt the sound of silence, and we were all mesmerized.”

DM, 8:41pm — He’s getting at least a couple of 10s. That could end up being a perfect score

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 39 out of 40

JK, 8:43pm — So close, but alas, no cigar.

CM, 8:43pm — Well deserved

CM, 8:43pm — Yeah it’s not looking good for Trevor

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Contemporary)

DM, 8:44pm — Can we have Tyra stop introducing Artem “Chivensive”? she keeps mispronouncing it.

JK, 8:44pm — Has she been spending too much time with John Travolta?

DM, 8:45pm — Heidi is a technically strong dancer. Her issue is connecting to her dances emotionally. Contemporary is a perfect opportunity for her to do that, but she’s having a tough time.

CM, 8:46pm — This will be her breakthrough dance……

DM, 8:46pm — If she can’t break through with contemporary, there may be no style for her to do it on.

JK, 8:48pm — Very elegant. Very breathtaking!

DM, 8:49pm — I’m not sure she totally came out of her shell on that one, and the song was still a weird choice for contemporary, but she clearly worked her ass off to do that

CM, 8:49pm — Yeah it translate well to me as well. I would give her an 9 at least

JUDGES — Len doesn’t think the style of dance matches Heidi very well, she’s more extroverted and the routine was more internal. Derek could feel the emotion. Bruno thought it could have been more fluid, but it was a great performance. Carrie Ann thanks her for opening up, and there were moments of beauty where she let go.

DM, 8:52pm — I think she’ll probably get 9s, and that’ll leave her in big trouble unless she gets a bonus in the relay round.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 35 out of 40

DM, 8:53pm — She may be toast.

CM, 8:53pm — Yeah she’s going to be joining Trevor in the bottom 3

CM, 8:53pm — I have a weird feeling that Wayne, Gabby, or Charli will be in the bottom 3. Daniel & shangela will be safe and I’m not holding my breath about Vinny being in the bottom

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (Samba)

DM, 8:54pm — Val is back after missing last week due to COVID! He and Gabby are dancing to “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and she’s got a tough act to follow in Shangela, who was a total showstopper, but Shangela’s scores are beatable. And Val isn’t going easy on Gabby. He knows what she’s capable of.

JK, 8:57pm — They both gave a lot of amazing energy in that performance.

DM, 8:57pm — I enjoyed Shangela’s samba a little more, but Gabby’s was probably technically better

CM, 8:57pm — My favorite dance by Gabby

JUDGES — Derek thinks she sells it every time. Bruno has been hit by a sex bomb, and technically excellent. Carrie Ann Inaba thinks she has become an incredibly well oiled machine. Len thought it was a mix of flair and care.

CM, 8:59pm — She’s getting a perfect score

DM, 8:59pm — Yep.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

JK, 9:00pm — I knew Wayne Brady wasn’t going to be the only one to get a perfect score tonight.

DM, 9:01pm — Well that was chaotic LOL. All the shirts have come off haha

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (Tango)

DM, 9:02pm — Vinny feels like he improved last week (he did), but the judges still have him at the bottom of the leaderboard, he’s wondering what to do to win their approval. He doesn’t even understand what they mean when they as for texture. The way the night is going, he might just need to take his shirt off.

DM, 9:05pm — Another A for effort for Vinny, but he still lacks the grace of movement. He looks a little robot in his steps

CM, 9:05pm — Whew that was rough lol. At least he had fun lol

JK, 9:05pm — The good news is that it was not a train wreck. Although it was still the weakest dance of the night.

JUDGES — Bruno saw he tried to do everything right, but it was too skippy for a tango, which should glide. Carrie Ann appreciates Koko’s choreography for pushing Vinny, but the technique needs work and she wanted to see more of his fun personality. Len appreciated seeing a lot of Vinny in hold. He’s got a long way to go, but he gives him credit. Derek praises his charisma even though it was a little to steppy.

CM, 9:07pm — I agree with Carrie Ann about the personality.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 29 out of 40

DM, 9:09pm — Yeah, the judges refuse to let him out of the basement because they don’t want to help him stay in the competition.

CM, 9:09pm — Wow! Let’s see if those scores land him in the bottom

JK, 9:09pm — Let’s hope so.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Tango)

DM, 9:10pm — Charli is a 2000s baby, so Mark spends time quizzing Charli on ’90s trivia. May as well. It’s not like he needs that much time teaching her how to dance. We’re seeing her struggle with frame and too much bounce in her clip package, but it’s very likely this will be another technically perfect routine.

DM, 9:13pm — Another pretty much perfect routine for Charli. And I kinda love that song for a tango

CM, 9:13pm — Spectacular. She did that! Perfect song to capture the emotion of the dance

JK, 9:13pm — To describe that performance in one word…EXCITING!

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thinks if she were a painting, she’d be a Picasso, she pushed herself hard with all the light and shade of a masterpiece. Len thought it was sharp, clean, and crisp with great changes of speed and maturity. Derek thought the stride was magical, and the ending was perfect. Bruno thought it was like watching two prowling panthers, and the quality of movement was spot on.

DM, 9:17pm — I can’t see her not getting a perfect score.

CM, 9:17pm — They might as well give Charli the Mirror Ball now.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

JK, 9:19pm — Nice! Three (well deserved) perfect scores in one night.

CM, 9:19pm — Heidi, Trevor and Vinny has to be in the bottom 3 imo

DM, 9:20pm — I’m scared for Shangela.

CM, 9:20pm — Me too. She needs the points

Cha Cha Relay (Shangela vs. Daniel Durant)

DM, 9:20pm — This relay will be judged by Len and accompanied by Vanilla Ice. Both teams are focusing on technique to stand out against the other. I give Shangela the edge here.

JK, 9:23pm — Shangela did excellent work. Daniel did an even more excellent job.

DM, 9:23pm — Daniel had a couple of timing problems. I think Shangela is winning this one

LEN — Both got 8s from Len last time they danced cha chas. Tonight, one was more crisp and showed more rhythm. He’s giving his five bonus points to Shangela!

DM, 9:28pm — Since Charli and Gabby are going against each other, Shangela is now guaranteed to score above one of them

Samba Relay (Trevor Donovan vs. Vinny Guadagnino)

DM, 9:28pm — They dancing to En Vogue, and being judged by Carrie Ann. Vinny is going first, and honestly, I think Trevor is the overwhelming favorite.

JK, 9:29pm — And I don’t see how Vinny will win this one out.

DM, 9:29pm — Me neither.

CM, 9:29pm — Yeah this samba is going to be rough lol. If Vinny survives then he’s going to the finals.

DM, 9:30pm — Agreed.

DM, 9:32pm — Both sambas were kinda rough. I’d be shocked if Carrie Ann gave it to Vinny, though.

JK, 9:33pm — Vinny’s work was kind of lazy. Trevor was much livelier.

CM, 9:33pm — Yeah Trevor got that one

CARRIE ANN — She thought both of them have come far and did well. Vinny had smooth and casual and authentic bounce action, but Trevor had more difficult choreography and he had finesse. She’s gonna need a minute to decide. But she ultimately picks Trevor, as expected.

JK, 9:35pm — Hallelujah!

DM, 9:35pm — Trevor is now tied with Daniel on the leaderboard

Samba Relay (Wayne Brady vs. Heidi D’Amelio)

DM, 9:36pm — Heidi is dancing first, they’re dancing to Salt-N-Pepa, and Bruno is judging. Wayne thinks he has the edge on the performance front, but Heidi has the technique. It’s hard to know which way Bruno will go. He might give his points to Heidi to save her from the bottom three.

DM, 9:40pm — It’s a close call for me between the two of them, and in a close race I think Bruno gives it to Heidi to try to keep her safe.

JK, 9:40pm — Heidi provided some really good footwork. Wayne provided some terrific footwork.

BRUNO — He says they both brought the party mood, they both had the bounce, they both had the ease of movement, and they were both saucy. Ultimately, he gives his bonus points to Wayne Brady.

JK, 9:43pm — Heidi’s really in trouble now.

DM, 9:43pm — That’s a wrap for Heidi D’Amelio. It was nice knowing you.

Salsa Relay (Gabby Windey vs. Charli D’Amelio)

DM, 9:43pm — Charli is dancing first and Gabby is like, “No!” because she knows how tough an act to follow that is. Gabby hopes she has the personality to challenge Charli’s technique. This one is a toss-up as far as I’m concerned. But it’ll be interesting to see if Charli isn’t on top of the leaderboard for the first time this season. Will that be enough to leave her in the bottom three?

DM, 9:47pm — Haha, Gabby threw that lift in there to try to beat Charli, but I think Charli still has the edge.

JK, 9:48pm — Charli was incredible! Gabby was too. I’m not sure who’d have my vote.

DEREK — He thought they both crushed the salsa, which neither of them have performed before. He has no idea what he’s going to do yet.

CM, 9:50pm — Charli would get my vote.

DM, 9:50pm — Charli indeed gets Derek’s vote. And Charli continues her streak at the top of the leaderboard, this time tied with Wayne. She has NEVER NOT BEEN ON TOP.

JUDGES’ LEADERBOARD

1. Wayne Brady — 40 + 5 = 45

1. Charli D’Amelio — 40 + 5 = 45

3. Shangela — 37 + 5 = 42

4. Gabby Windey — 40

5. Trevor Donovan — 34 + 5 = 39

5. Daniel Durant — 39

7. Heidi D’Amelio — 35

8. Vinny Guadagnino — 29

RESULTS

DM, 9:53pm — Has anybody ever gone through the season at the top of the leaderboard 100% of the time?

DM, 9:54pm — I think this is going to be a major test of fan bases for Shangela and Gabby.

DM, 9:55pm — The save celebs are … Wayne Brady (no surprise there from the top of the leaderboard), Daniel Durant (his fan base is incredibly strong, good for him), Gabby Windey (“Bachelor Nation” holding her down), Shangela (hell yeah!), and … Charli D’Amelio (no surprise there). Bottom three are Vinny Guadagnino, Heidi D’Amelio, and Trevor Donovan. At the very bottom and immediately eliminated: Heidi D’Amelio (sadly, no surprise there).

DM, 9:57pm –Bye, Vinny

CM, 9:57pm — Trevor will be safe lol

DM, 9:58pm — Derek votes to save Trevor. Bruno votes to save Trevor. Carrie Ann votes to save Trevor, which makes it official. Len makes it unanimous, saying he would have voted to save Trevor. Vinny is eliminated!

JK, 10:00pm — Ding! Dong! The witch is dead (or in this case, eliminated)!

CM, 10:00pm — Well next week will be really telling

DM, 10:00pm — Yep, Trevor is done for next week, but who joins him at the bottom and who keeps a perfect clean record going into the finale?

CM, 10:02pm — Whichever three stars escape the bottom 3 will be the winner of “DWTS”

JK, 10:02pm — I agree

DM, 10:02pm — And I can honestly see any combination of them landing in the bottom three with Trevor

JK, 10:03pm — Me too

CM, 10:04pm — I’m hoping Shangela makes it to the finals. I think Daniel will definitely make it to the finals



