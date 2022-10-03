‘Dancing with the Stars’ Bond Night recap: Were the rumba-tastic tributes to 007 shaken or stirring? [UPDATING LIVE BOND]

For the second week in a row “Dancing with the Stars” paid tribute to an icon. Last week was “Elvis Night,” and this week celebrated a fictional icon: Bond, James Bond. Scroll down for our live blog of “Dancing with the Stars” “Bond Night” where we discuss which performances were shaken and which were stirring.

In an unusual turn of events, more than half of the contestants were performing in the same dance style. Eight out of the 14 got slow and sensual rumbas: actress Selma Blair, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, country singer Jessie James Decker, actor Daniel Durant, “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino, actress Cheryl Ladd, drag queen Shangela, and singer Jordin Sparks. That left six who were performing different routines. Dancing the Argentine tango were reality TV star Heidi D’Amelio and fitness model Joseph Baena (with Alexis Warr, still filling in for COVID-positive pro Daniella Karagach). Actors Wayne Brady and Trevor Donovan performed regular tangos. Meteorologist Sam Champion got the notoriously difficult samba. And “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey got the night’s only cha cha.

Seeing so many rumbas in one night could be a good way to judge the celebs’ dance ability since the judges and the viewing audience are comparing apples to apples. On the other hand, it ran the risk of monotony, especially since the rumba in particular is a slow dance that requires grace, precision, and hip action in order to have the desired effect. It seemed likely that Charli would deliver, but would Vinnie or Jessie or Cheryl? Follow along below to find out (times listed are Eastern).

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Rumba)

Daniel Montgomery, 8:08pm — Getting the night started with a bang, arguably the best dancer of the competition doing the first of many rumbas to this year’s Oscar winning “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish. This might be a tough act to follow. But the trouble for Charli is trying to be sultry and maintaining eye contact.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:12pm — You could be right because that was stunning!

DM, 8:12pm — Pretty close to perfect, if this were later in the night I’d say she’d get 9s, but it’s still a little early. Great choreo from Mark Ballas

JUDGES — Len Goodman thought it was “fantastic,” with “light and shade,” “lovely feet, lovely legs.” Derek Hough loved the “dark and dangerous take on the rumba” and the “beautiful leg action.” Bruno Tonioli is “shaken, stirred, and smitten.” She’s turned into “the ultimate femme fatale.” Carrie Ann Inaba says, “You take my breath away,” but she can perform outward more.

DM, 8:15pm — Charli says, “This isn’t easy … I’m doing my best every week” when asked about making this look easy.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 33 out of 40

JK, 8:17pm — At least Bruno gave them one.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel (Rumba)

DM, 8:17pm — She landed in the bottom two last week, and this week they put her in a tough spot. She has to follow Charli doing the exact same dance style. And from the sounds of the clip package, Louis is not going easy on her with the choreography. Fingers crossed.

DM, 8:21pm — Huge improvement for Cheryl. And she had to follow Charli, which couldn’t have been easy. Smooth, crisp, and clean.

JK, 8:22pm — Definitely a step up from last week.

JUDGES — Derek says that was her best dance with “beautiful arms” and great leg action. Bruno thinks she got her sparkle back. Carrie Ann is proud of her, she proved why she has staying power. There seemed to be a moment where she almost forgot her choreography, but she sold it. Len thought it was “clean and clear” despite some “messing about” at the beginning of the routine.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 24 out of 40

DM, 8:23pm — I’m surprised there were no 7s in there.

JK, 8:24pm — Me too.

DM, 8:25pm — I really liked Derek’s little rumba tutorial. It was a great way to contextualize the routines.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater (Tango)

DM, 8:26pm — He did his rumba last week so he won’t be doing it this time. He’s doing the tango, and Emma wants Trevor to bring the sense of balance when he’s surfing into this dance. Rumba was a huge step up for him, but tango might be a challenge for him. Or not. We’ll see.

DM, 8:29pm — Solid Trevor performance. He looked like he was playing catch-up a little in hold, but solid.

JK, 8:29pm — He’s so far been getting better week by week.

Cordell Martin, 8:30pm — Trevor is impressing me week after week.

JK, 8:30pm — Ditto.

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was full of content and a difficult routine. He did get a little skippy at times though. Carrie Ann liked the focus between Trevor and Emma, and no lifts! Len liked the “attack and purpose,” but his frame was too wide in hold. Derek thought he started well in hold, but then it started dropping. He thinks Trevor is a dark horse.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 27 out of 40

CM, 8:33pm — Well deserved.