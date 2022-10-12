‘Dancing with the Stars’: Heidi and Charli D’Amelio on mother-daughter dance rivalry

“It’s been hard, I’m not gonna lie. A lot of guilty feelings. But my kids and my family are pushing me to do this, and I’m finally listening to them,” said Heidi D’Amelio on “Dancing with the Stars” on “Disney+ Night” about being a devoted mother but making the experience of competing on the show her own. The competition has been heating up between her and her daughter Charli D’Amelio on the show, but it doesn’t seem to have affected their relationship any, even when co-host Alfonso Ribeiro teased them about how close their scores have been.

Ribeiro reminded Heidi that on “Bond Night” she actually came within one point of her formally trained dancer daughter on the judges’ leaderboard. So he asked her what she thought her scores might be this time around for her “Mary Poppins”-inspired Viennese waltz, to which she just answered, “Let’s just go to the scores and find out.” The scores turned out to be quite good as it turned out: 9s from Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli and 8s from Len Goodman and Derek Hough — her best score to date and one point higher than Charli got last week.

Charli was the last to perform on “Disney+ Night” — a jazz routine inspired by “The Simpsons” — but she wasn’t taking the bait either when Ribeiro asked about the close contest between mother and daughter. “She’s my mom. I have to be nice,” she joked. “No, I’m so proud of her. It’s so nice seeing her look so comfortable and be the star. That’s who I think she is, and that’s what she is to me.” Clearly blood is thicker than a Mirror Ball Trophy. Charli ended up getting 9s across the board from the judges, so the competition remains close between them, though both women advanced safely to the next round of the competition.

