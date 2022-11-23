‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale slugfest: Reflecting on Charli D’Amelio’s not-so-shocking win and Disney+ season as a whole [WATCH]

“I thought it was a foregone conclusion. I mean, the fact that she placed first every single week, then you couple that with her following on TikTok — it was just hard to beat Charli,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin about the Mirror Ball Trophy victory of Charli D’Amelio in the season 31 finale of “Dancing with the Stars.” I discussed the jam-packed finale episode with Martin and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare in our final slugfest of the season. Watch above.

Kare also thought the victory was “not surprising,” though “it was still well deserved.” D’Amelio had an extraordinary track record this season, getting the highest judges’ score every single week and never landing at the bottom when viewer votes were added to the mix. But “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey and actor and TV host Wayne Brady had also never been at the bottom, so there was always a chance that their fan bases could’ve put them ahead of D’Amelio at the very end. But it wasn’t to be. D’Amelio completed her coronation as expected.

Reflecting on the season as a whole, Martin gives “kudos to the casting department” for putting together “a great group. It reminded me of those prime years of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I thought it was a nice mix of different celebrities. You had celebrities that I think represented everyone to a certain degree that people could relate to.” And despite a “wonky” first couple of episodes, “they hit their stride throughout the season and ended on a good note with the finale.” And Kare, looking ahead to next season, “would like to see what they’ve learned from their first year on Disney+ and how they can apply it to next year.”

