‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney+ Night recap: The streaming service celebrated everything from ‘Mary Poppins’ to ‘The Simpsons’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” moved from ABC to Disney+ this season, and now the streaming service has devoted an entire night of the show to itself. “Disney Night” has been a perennial theme on “DWTS” for years, but “Disney+ Night” was slightly different. It wasn’t just a night to pay tribute to original Disney productions. It also featured music and dances inspired by Disney acquisitions that are available to stream — perhaps right after you’re done watching “DWTS,” Disney probably hopes. So who excelled on “Intellectual Property Night” and who was eliminated? Follow along below for our live blog with all our minute-by-minute commentary throughout the evening.

Two celebrities performed Charlestons: fitness model Joseph Baena (inspired by “Hercules”) and drag queen Shangela (“The Princess and the Frog”). Two men got unlucky and received the notoriously difficult samba: actor Trevor Donovan (“Cars”) and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino (“Luca”). Three quicksteps stepped outside the usual Disney animated oeuvre: actress Selma Blair (“The Muppet Show”), actor Daniel Durant (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), and “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”). Dancing jazz, a style with much looser technical requirements, were actor Wayne Brady (“Hamilton”), TikTok star Charli D’Amelio (“The Simpsons”), and singer Jordin Sparks (“Coco”).

The last three celebs were the only ones dancing in their respective styles: meteorologist Sam Champion got a “Greatest Showman” paso doble, reality TV personality Heidi D’Amelio performed a “Mary Poppins” Viennese waltz, and country singer Jessie James Decker danced a “Hocus Pocus 2” jive. Surprisingly no “Star Wars” on the agenda. Follow along below for our discussion of the night’s best and worst routines, biggest surprises, and the final outcome.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:01pm — Clever opening that probably serves as self promotion for the streaming service itself.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Emphasis on the promotion. Tonight’s probably going to be even more of a Disney ad than previous “Disney Nights.”

DM, 8:04pm — Well I know what episode “DWTS” is submitting for makeup at next year’s Emmys lol

Cordell Martin, 8:04pm — Charli gets the last slot again.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach (Charleston, “Hercules”)

DM, 8:05pm — Daniella is back! “Hercules” is definitely a good fit for Joseph. It’s just a question of whether he’ll have the speed, agility, and lightness to carry off the Charleston.

DM, 8:08pm — Surprisingly light on his feet. Ironically, the weakest parts were all those awkward lifts where he looked like he was about to drop her half the time.

CM, 8:08pm — Yes way too many lifts. Very entertaining but stiff in some parts

JK, 8:09pm — Following his famous father’s footsteps as Hercules, Joseph, back with Daniella for the first time since week one, provides some energetic work. Although they could probably still use some fine tuning.

JUDGES — Len Goodman thought it was lively but it was overloaded with tricks to emphasize his physical strength. Derek Hough thought the Charleston parts were good, but the lifts and tricks were distracting. Bruno Tonioli didn’t mind the lifts, but the problem was there were parts where he lost the timing on his feet. Carrie Ann Inaba thinks he’s a contender, but he needs to work on the ins and outs of the lifts, and he needs to not rush on the music.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 28

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke (Paso Doble, “The Greatest Showman”)

DM, 8:13pm — Not gonna lie, I’m really scared for Sam going this early in the night on a dance style I’m not sure is in his wheelhouse. He needs intensity. Does he have the aggression for it? I’m not so sure.

CM, 8:16pm — Yikes. He’s in the bottom tonight

DM, 8:16pm — He was kind of on the struggle bus with that one. Very stiff, but A for effort lol

JK, 8:17pm — That performance to me lacked excitement.

CM, 8:17pm — The performance lacked attack and excitement

JUDGES — Derek can’t help but root for him, but it lacked shape and impact. Bruno thought it was big, ballsy, and dramatic, but it was a little “monolithic” and he almost dropped her in the end. Carrie Ann is proud of him for challenging himself, though he still needs to work on his shaping. Len thinks he’s a showman and gives it 100%, but he needed stronger posture.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 25

DM, 8:19pm — WTF with that 7 lol

CM, 8:19pm — The 7 was really generous

JK, 8:19pm — I was about to say the same thing.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong (Jazz, “Coco”)

DM, 8:20pm — Brandon plans to have Jordin turn a lot in this jazz routine, and turns were what the judges wanted her to work on most. There’s freedom in jazz, though, so it might give her the freedom to excel.

JK, 8:23pm — Jordin starting the performance by singing the slower version was a nice touch. The dance to the faster version was terrific!

CM, 8:23pm — Way to go Jordin

DM, 8:24pm — I liked Jordin’s performance, not sure if it was a breakthrough moment for her, but solid work

CM, 8:24pm — I feel that this would work better as a contemporary

CM, 8:24pm — Four 8’s

JUDGES — Bruno thought she danced with her heart, she was connected, and she managed to make the quality of movement fluid and dynamic. Carrie Ann calls it “spectacular,” she has so many dynamics when she dances. Len thought it had lovely fluid movement, it was her best dance to date. Derek says she lights up the ballroom when she dances, and she nailed the turns.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 34

JK, 8:27pm — Even better!

CM, 8:27pm — Wow. Good for her

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Jazz, “Hamilton”)

DM, 8:29pm — Wayne has to tighten up his footwork after last week’s performance. Jazz is going to be pretty fast-paced, but his Broadway experience might really lend itself to the style, so he may be able to work it out with that footwork.

JK, 8:32pm — I thought that was elegantly stylish.

DM, 8:32pm — I thought it was excellent, but that it was missing a little something I can’t quite put my finger on. I’m not mad at it.

CM, 8:33pm — That was slick and smooth. I agree, Daniel it was missing something.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought his feet were on point and “so incredibly rhythmic.” Len is going to call him the postman because he keeps delivering, it was “exceptional.” Derek thinks the texture of his movement expressed his emotion, it was “absolutely sensational.” Bruno agrees about the dancing and took them on a journey with his character.

CM, 8:35pm — We might see a 10 tonight.

JK, 8:35pm — I have a feeling it’s about to happen.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (Quickstep, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

DM, 8:37pm — The quickstep is going to be another big challenge for Daniel. I feel like the producers are throwing a lot at him early in the season. He says this one is his most difficult, especially since it’ll be in hold, which judges said he needed to work on. If he can get through this one, there may not be anything he can’t handle.

DM, 8:40pm — Not Daniel’s best dance, but getting through that quickstep was a Herculean task.

JK, 8:40pm — I agree. Still great work nonetheless.

CM, 8:41pm — I agree. He should be safe tonight

DM, 8:41pm — Yeah, he’ll be safe. Getting through the quickstep was a gauntlet for Daniel. The experience should help him with future dances.

JUDGES — Len thought there was too much messing about early on, his frame was better, but there was too much that didn’t gel. Derek agrees with Len that the footwork went a little bit wrong on occasion, but the diagonal pass was sensational. Bruno thought he set the scene and played the part beautifully. His frame was better, but he did lose a step. Carrie Ann admits that he made a lot of mistakes, but when he was in proper technique he handled it.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (7), Bruno (8) = 29

DM, 8:46pm — One thing I really like about no commercial breaks is getting these little Derek tutorials about specific dance styles.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Charleston, “The Princess and the Frog”)

DM, 8:46pm — There’s a lot of precise footwork in the Charleston, which will help Shangela fix his technique with that sickle foot. “Am I the last person to know what a sickle foot is?” he says.

CM, 8:50pm — I need Jennifer Lewis on “DWTS” next season!

JK, 8:50pm — That was a lot of fun and very lively.

DM, 8:50pm — Solid work from Shangela, I’d give that an 8, and it had a better lift at the end than Joseph Baena

CM, 8:51pm — There were a few sloppy moments but one of her more entertaining dances

JUDGES — Derek thinks she’s an incredible performer, but it took too long to get to the Charleston. When it got to the dance, though, it was great. Bruno thought it was powerful and strong. Carrie Ann thought she embodied the spirit of the Charleston, but she still needs to point her toes more. Len thought it was full of content and energy, and he’s full of praise.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Viennese Waltz, “Mary Poppins”)

DM, 8:55pm — Heidi’s scores keep getting better every week, and now she’s getting an elegant Viennese waltz. It has to be light and graceful, but after the dances she has already done, I think this is going to be a relatively easy layup for her.

DM, 8:58pm — I think that was her best dance and the best dance of the night so far, with some degree of difficulty added with that umbrella prop.

JK, 8:58pm — Individually, they were doing solid work. Together, they did really well.

CM, 8:59pm — It was a cute dance but I have a hard time connecting with her

DM, 8:59pm — I get that. Her technique was on point, though

JUDGES — Bruno thought she was practically perfect, she exuded stardust. Carrie Ann calls her “magical,” her lines were beautiful, she wasn’t too tight. Len thought it had a light, gentle feel. He wanted more in hold than with the umbrella, though. Derek thought it was pretty, clean, and precise, and the best frame of the night so far.

CM, 9:00pm — I’m expecting all 9’s.

DM, 9:00pm — Same.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 34

JK, 9:02pm — Only halfway close.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (Quickstep, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”)

DM, 9:03pm — She has topped the leaderboard for the last two weeks, so Val wants to make sure her footwork is down because the judges will be watching. Maybe they’ll be distracted by the Gamora makeup.

DM, 9:06pm — Another best dance of the night so far. Clean and precise.

JK, 9:06pm — Very amusing song choice and routine.

CM, 9:06pm — Her best dance this season.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thinks she has everything she needs to win the competition, and this week her performative side came out too. Len appreciates that it was the right kind of quickstep and she didn’t take the easy way out. Derek thought it was a difficult routine and she nailed it. Bruno appreciated the speed of the routine and she didn’t lose the steps once.

CM, 9:07pm — I agree with Carrie Ann regarding her personality coming out

DM, 9:08pm — Being in full makeup and costume probably helped her get out of her head and give a performance.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

DM, 9:10pm — And yet again Gabby and Wayne are tied at the top of the leaderboard. Just needs Charli to get straight 9s now to make it three weeks in a row with the three of them.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater (Samba, “Cars”)

DM, 9:11pm — Uh-oh, first samba coming up. Trevor is a little discouraged that last week’s performance was a step down for him, but now they’ve thrown the poor guy a samba. Not only that, but a weird “Cars” samba. And with a shoulder injury from last week’s dance. I’m scared for him.

CM, 9:14pm — Lordy lol

JK, 9:14pm — What the hell was that?!

DM, 9:14pm — There was some samba in there I think LOL. It was … okay in places.

CM, 9:15pm — LOL, he tried. We’ll see how strong his fan base is tonight.

JK, 9:15pm — Indeed.

JUDGES — Len thought his legs were too flexed and it lacked bounce. Derek actually thought the dance was good, but he could see Trevor thinking about the dance in his expression. Bruno says something about Trevor giving a hot ride, but it needed to be a little more elastic. Carrie Ann thinks Trevor has come a long way, and he agrees with Derek that he’s not believing in himself enough.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 28

CM, 9:19pm — Overscored.

DM, 9:19pm — I dunno, I think 7s weren’t too far off. Maybe should have been 7s mixed with 6s

CM, 9:20pm — He deserved a 6 or two.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (Samba, “Luca”)

DM, 9:20pm — Vinny is struggling with some anxiety and stage fright. And now he’s gotta deal with a samba too. Poor guy.

CM, 9:23pm — He tried. It was a little stiff

JK, 9:23pm — That was so incredibly lackluster.

DM, 9:23pm — That was kinda rough, stiff, not very fluid, Trevor’s was better, but Vinny’s a good sport

CM, 9:24pm — Yeah, Vinny will be safe anyways

JUDGES — Derek thinks he’s a sensational performer in character. Bruno also thought he performed in character, but the samba was “far from perfect.” Carrie Ann thinks it was improved from last week with grace and fluidity. Len agrees that it was an improvement because it wasn’t overcomplicated, a nice clear routine with control, his best dance by far.

DM, 9:25pm — Len calling that his best dance was pretty generous.