‘Dancing with the Stars’ predictions: Can the unsinkable Vinny survive a double elimination on ’90s Night’?

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino has been an unmovable object this season on “Dancing with the Stars,” advancing safely through the competition despite consistently low scores from the judges. But tonight on “90s Night” there will be two stars sent home, which may be the biggest test yet for his fan base.

According to the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, Guadagnino will indeed be eliminated. He gets leading 15/8 odds of being sent home. He’s followed by “The D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio with 41/20 odds, so those are the two celebs most likely to exit the competition.

Might that be wishful thinking, though? Our readers are losing patience with Guadagnino, as evidenced by our recent polls. And last week our odds also predicted that Guadagnino would be eliminated. Indeed he got the lowest score on the judges’ leaderboard, but yet again he was completely safe thanks to the votes of viewers at home. Will it be any different with a double elimination? If he gets another low score it’ll be a higher bar for his fans to clear to keep him safe, but there are other remaining celebs who have already been in the bottom two this season, which indicates that they may struggle to get out the vote.

The aforementioned Heidi D’Amelio is one of them. She has landed in the bottom two twice: on “Prom Night” she was in jeopardy but the judges voted to eliminate fitness model Joseph Baena instead. And just last week on “Halloween Night” she narrowly squeaked by in a split decision where the judges voted to eliminate singer Jordin Sparks.

Then there’s actor and model Trevor Donovan. He has also been in the bottom two twice: on “Disney+ Night” (judges eliminated meteorologist Sam Champion instead) and on “Michael Buble Night” (judges eliminated country singer Jessie James Decker instead). He avoided that fate on Halloween when he surprisingly tied for the top of the judges’ leaderboard, but now he ranks third in our elimination predictions with 37/10 odds.

Donovan’s success shows that contestants without reliable fan bases can still get by if they blow the judges away, but unless you’re Charli D’Amelio, you can’t rely on first-place scores every single week. So do you agree with our odds that Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio will go? Will it be Heidi D’Amelio and Donovan instead? Make or update your predictions before tonight’s show.

