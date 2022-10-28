83% of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans say Jessie James Decker was wrongfully eliminated: Here’s who should’ve gone home

It’s going to be that kind of season, isn’t it? “Dancing with the Stars” has one celeb who judge Derek Hough called the people’s champion since he has been safe every week on the strength of viewer votes despite consistently low judges’ scores: “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. He was safe from the bottom two again on “Michael Buble Night” despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard, so country singer Jessie James Decker ended up eliminated instead. But while he has lots of fans among the viewing public, most of our readers think he’s starting to wear out his welcome. Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

Guadagnino performed a cha cha and was visibly disappointed with his performance, which went so awry that Len Goodman called it “a mess.” It seemed to pain the judges to give him 7s across the board (except guest judge Michael Buble, who charitably gave him an 8); it’s clear he takes this seriously and is trying his damnedest to prove himself, but he’s still riding the struggle bus.

Guadagnino’s total score was five points below the next lowest scorer, Decker, and six points under the lowest scorer after that, actor Trevor Donovan. But at the end of the night Guadagnino was called safe and Decker and Donovan were the bottom two. Hough voted to save Decker, but Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli wanted to keep Donovan, so Decker was out. Only about 17% of our respondents thought she was the one who should’ve been sent packing, while less than 6% thought Donovan should have been out. A whopping 63% voted that it should’ve been Guadagnino’s time to go.

I guess it all depends on what you value as a “DWTS” fan. Do you want to watch the journey of a hardworking celeb who might not be a natural but gives it their all? Or do you prefer the more polished moves of celebs with prior experience like “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio? To be fair, Decker and Donovan also fall into that first category – Donovan started the season with a borderline phobia of dancing. But it’s Guadagnino who’s getting more of the benefit of the doubt from fans like Bobby Bones and “Grocery Store” Joe in seasons past. And to a sizable chunk of our readers, that doesn’t seem fair.

