98% of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans disagree with Jordin Sparks’s elimination, and we all know who should’ve gone instead

Another week, another crushing defeat on “Dancing with the Stars.” Singer Jordin Sparks, who we had thought at the start of the season would be a front-runner to win, ended up in the bottom two for the first time, and just like that she was eliminated in ninth place. Most of the fans we surveyed in our informal poll thought that was the wrong decision. And by “most,” I mean more than 98%. I think we all know who they think should’ve gone home in her place. Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

Monday was “Halloween Night” on “DWTS,” and the contestants all performed two routines. The first was the usual new dance in a previously unlearned dance style. The second was a team dance that brought them together with their competitors for spooky group routines. The first round went well enough for Sparks, who performed a tango that judge Len Goodman thought was her best dance of the season so far and scored straight 9s from the judging panel. But the team dances were another story. She was on Team Wicked, which the judges liked but didn’t love. They scored a whole six points lower than their competitors Team Scream, which was enough to leave Sparks second to last on the judges’ leaderboard. After viewer votes were counted, she ended up in the bottom two with Heidi D’Amelio, and in a split decision the judges saved D’Amelio and Sparks was eliminated.

Only 1.86% agreed that Sparks should have been eliminated, which was less than one-tenth the number who thought Heidi D’Amelio should have been sent home instead (19.11%). But put together they still represented only about one-fifth of all users who responded to our poll. Meanwhile, more than two-thirds thought the eliminated contestant should have been someone who wasn’t even in the bottom two: “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. He was at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard, where he has spent much of the season, but he has yet to land in the bottom two thanks to the support of viewers voting from home. Almost 68% of fans said he should have been out of the competition.

At the rate things are going, though, Guadagnino isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. What did you think of Sparks’s elimination and Guadagnino’s continued persistence?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.