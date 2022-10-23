Joseph Baena was robbed! 94% of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans disagree with his elimination

Fitness model Joseph Baena shouldn’t have been eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” on “Prom Night.” That’s the resounding opinion of hundreds of fans we polled at the end of Tuesday night’s show. Who should have been ousted from the competition instead? Scroll down for our complete poll results.

This week was a special two-night event. There was no elimination on Monday night for “Most Memorable Year” because actress Selma Blair had to withdraw from the competition for health reasons. That night, though, Baena performed a rumba that the judges thought was a breakthrough dance for him, and his scores — two 8s and two 9s — placed him sixth on the judges’ leaderboard.

His cha cha on “Prom Night” was a slight step back for him — he scored 8s across the board — and then he was out early during the dance marathon. His combined scores from the two nights of competition left him in ninth place out of 11 celebs. That meant there were two celebs with lower scores — actor Daniel Durant and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino — but alas, Baena ended up in the bottom two with Heidi D’Amelio. Since D’Amelio has scored much higher throughout the season, it was no surprise that most judges voted to save her and eliminated Baena; he did get one vote from Carrie Ann Inaba, but it wasn’t enough.

Only six-percent of respondents thought Baena was the celeb who should have been eliminated at the end of the night. More “DWTS” fans, but not many more, thought D’Amelio should have been out instead; she only got eight-percent of the vote. that means 86% of our readers would have booted someone who wasn’t even in jeopardy. Consistent low-scorer Guadagnino led our poll with about 48-percent of the vote. And almost 21-percent would have eliminated country star Jessie James Decker; the judges gave her a leg up by giving her the win in the dance marathon.

Do you agree with our readers that Guadagnino or Decker should have been eliminated instead of Baena?

