‘Dancing with the Stars’ poll results: Were judges right to eliminate Sam Champion, or should someone else have been out?

Poor Sam Champion couldn’t catch a break on “Dancing with the Stars.” For two weeks in a row the ABC meteorologist got some of the show’s toughest dance styles. For two weeks in a row he was in the bottom two when judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes. And on “Disney+ Night” he was finally eliminated from the competition. Was that the right result? We asked fans. Scroll down for the complete poll results.

On “Bond Night” Champion had to dance the notoriously difficult samba, but when he landed in the bottom two with actress Cheryl Ladd the judges voted unanimously to save him. No such luck on “Disney+ Night.” He performed a paso doble, ended up with the lowest scores, and landed in the bottom two with actor Trevor Donovan, but this time the judges voted unanimously to save Donovan. More than half of the “DWTS” fans who responded to our poll agreed with that result (almost 53%), but that still leaves about 47% who thought someone else should have been sent home.

But most of those didn’t say Trevor Donovan. Only seven-percent of respondents said he should have gone home for his samba, which was a struggle just like Champion’s last week. Instead, over 22% voted that “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino should’ve gotten the boot. That might seem surprising since he didn’t have one of the lowest judges’ scores on “Disney+ Night” and wasn’t in the bottom two. Perhaps those fans agree with me that Guadagnino’s dance, also a rough samba, was too generously scored by the judges (an 8 and three 7s for a total of 29 out of 40). What did you think?

