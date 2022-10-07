‘Dancing with the Stars’ poll results: Vinny Guadagnino should’ve gone home on ‘Bond Night’ instead of Cheryl Ladd

“Dancing with the Stars” ended “Bond Night” with a choice between two celebrities. The judges had to decide whether actress Cheryl Ladd or meteorologist Sam Champion would be saved from the bottom two and which would be eliminated. But according to the “DWTS” fans we polled this week, neither of those celebs should have been on the chopping block. Scroll down for our complete poll results.

Ladd first landed in the bottom two on “Elvis Night,” but the judges narrowly voted to save her, eliminating “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice instead. This time Ladd wasn’t so lucky. On “Bond Night” she danced a rumba that got praise from the judges with Derek Hough calling it her best dance and Bruno Tonioli telling her she got her sparkle back. Unfortunately, her total score of 24 out of 40 was still only good enough for 13th place out of the 14 remaining contestants on the judges’ leaderboard. She ended up in the bottom two after viewer votes were factored in, and then the judges voted unanimously to save Champion, resulting in Ladd’s elimination.

But neither Ladd nor Champion were on the bottom of the leaderboard. That would be Vinny Guadagnino. The “Jersey Shore” star had the lowest score on premiere night and rebounded with a strong performance in week two, but the judges thought his Bond-themed rumba lacked attention to detail. It was he who had the lowest judges’ score of the night, but once again he avoided the bottom two thanks to the votes of viewers at home. The votes of our readers were less kind, however, with over 41% of respondents saying he should have been sent packing, compared to just 28% who thought Ladd was rightly eliminated and 13% who thought Champion should have been ousted.

