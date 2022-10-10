‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: Will Vinny Guadagnino outlast Sam Champion in week 4?

Meteorologist Sam Champion landed in the bottom two on “Bond Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” but he was saved by the judges in a unanimous decision. However, the way this season has been going, that’s bad news for him going into “Disney+ Night” tonight. Already Teresa Giudice and Cheryl Ladd have been saved from the bottom two just to be eliminated the very next week. Can Champion avoid the same fate?

As of this writing Champion gets leading 31/20 odds of being eliminated, based on the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. And producers may have done him no favors with the choice of his dance style. After a difficult samba that judge Carrie Ann Inaba thought was lacking in intensity, they’ve gone and given him one of the most intense styles of dance on the show, a combative paso doble. If he can’t get judges’ scores high enough to boost him up the leaderboard, we’ve seen that he doesn’t have a strong enough fan base to compensate, which might seal his fate.

If Champion is in the bottom two again, his best hope is probably to be joined by “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino, who has been at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard twice this season already. So if given the choice between the two, the judges might save Champion again. However, Guadagnino has managed to avoid the bottom two every week thus far despite low judges’ scores, so we know he has a strong fan base supporting him. Nevertheless Guadagnino ranks third in our elimination predictions with 10/3 odds behind Champion and country singer Jessie James Decker. Will Guadagnino run into bad luck? And will that be Champion’s salvation? See our complete “Disney+ Night” odds here, and make your predictions here before tonight’s show.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.