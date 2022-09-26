‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: Will the tables turn on Teresa Giudice on ‘Elvis Night’?

“Real Housewives” reality TV star Teresa Giudice survived week one of “Dancing with the Stars” by the skin of her teeth. She was in the bottom two with actor and model Jason Lewis after the judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes. Luckily for her, the judges decided unanimously to save her and eliminate Lewis, but after landing in the bottom once already, is she doomed to return there? And if so, will the judges be generous enough to save her again?

Based on the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, Giudice is indeed the likeliest to be sent home tonight on “Elvis Night.” She gets leading 19/10 odds of elimination. She’s also expected to get the lowest judges’ score of the night, which would certainly make her vulnerable if she doesn’t have the viewer support to lift her out of harm’s way. But oftentimes after a celebrity has a close brush with elimination on the show, their fans will vote more aggressively the following week, keeping them safe.

Indeed, not everyone agrees that Giudice will exit the show in 15th place. Another reality TV star, “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino, ranks second with 29/10 odds of elimination. His salsa got the lowest judges’ score out of all contestants on premiere night, but his viewer votes lifted him to safety. If he does land in the bottom two, though, chances are good the judges will vote to eliminate him and save whoever is there with him, unless his “Elvis Night” performance, a demanding quickstep, shows marked improvement from week one.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.