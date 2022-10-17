‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: Will Trevor Donovan fall victim to this curse in week 5?

Actor Trevor Donovan was in the bottom two on “Disney+ Night” on “Dancing with the Stars,” but he survived. Might that stay of execution be short-lived, though? So far this season the bottom two has been the kiss of death, even if you’re saved by the judges the first time. And according to the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, Donovan will be the next to fall victim to that curse.

Donovan leads our elimination predictions with 43/20 odds of being sent home sometime during this week’s two-night event — “Most Memorable Year” on Monday night and “Prom Night” on Tuesday. That would continue an unfortunate trend. So far everyone who has survived the bottom two has been eliminated the very next week. “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice was in the bottom two in week one and eliminated in week two. Actress Cheryl Ladd was in the bottom in week two and eliminated in week three. Meteorologist Sam Champion was in the bottom in week three and eliminated in week four. Donovan was in the bottom with Champion. If he wants to avoid the same fate this week he’ll need either sky-high scores or for his fans to come out of the woodwork to vote for him — or both.

But there will be eliminations on Monday and Tuesday night, so even if we’re right about Donovan, he won’t be alone. Ranked second with 16/5 odds of elimination is fitness model Joseph Baena, who hasn’t had the highest judges’ scores of the season, but has shown signs of a strong fan base: he and Donovan had the same scores on “Disney+ Night,” but voters kept Baena out of the bottom two. Then there’s “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, who we rank third with 82/25 odds. Guadagnino has been inconsistent on the dance floor and had the lowest judges’ scores twice this season, but he has yet to be in the bottom two thanks to ample support from viewers at home. How far will that take him? Make or update your predictions here before tonight’s show.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.