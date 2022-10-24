Will Jessie James Decker go from prom queen to eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in week 6?

“Dancing with the Stars” judges may have saved country singer Jesse James Decker on “Prom Night.” No, she didn’t land in the bottom two and rely on the judges’ votes to keep her in the competition. Instead, they crowned her prom queen in the dance marathon. Her 11 bonus points for that marathon, combined with her dance scores and the votes of viewers at home, were enough to keep her out of the bottom two entirely. Will she stay out of trouble again on “Michael Buble Night“? Our users are divided.

As of this writing Decker leads our elimination predictions with 11/5 odds based on the combined forecasts of “DWTS” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. She’s followed by “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino with 11/4 odds and then actor Trevor Donovan with 4/1 odds.

For the first few weeks of the competition, the eliminations were pretty easy to predict because the first three celebs who were in the bottom two but saved by the judges ended up eliminated the very next week (Teresa Giudice, then Cheryl Ladd, then Sam Champion). But that changed on “Prom Night.” Donovan had been in the bottom two with Champion on “Disney+ Night,” but on “Prom Night” he was entirely safe. Instead, the two celebs in jeopardy were brand new to the bottom two: Joseph Baena and Heidi D’Amelio.

The judges saved D’Amelio, who had such high scores that it was a surprise she even landed in the bottom two, which goes to show that none of the top 10 celebs will be safe on judges’ scores alone. Fan bases are now making a big difference. Does Decker have the fans she needs? She did on “Prom Night,” but on “Michael Buble Night” there’s no dance marathon and thus there aren’t 11 extra points lying around to pad anyone’s score.

Do you think Decker is done for, or are we underestimating her popularity with viewers? Make your own predictions here before tonight’s show.

