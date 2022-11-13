Whoa! Did ‘Dancing with the Stars’ actually get it right by double-eliminating Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio?

After weeks of “Dancing with the Stars” fans protesting the results of the weekly eliminations, it looks like the show is finally back on track going into the semifinals. On “90s Night,” “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio exited the competition in seventh and eighth place, respectively, and they were also the number-one and number-two dancers our readers thought should have been sent home. Scroll down for our complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

Guadagnino and D’Amelio had markedly different trajectories on the show. Guadagnino struggled with his dancing and judges’ scores, but fans at home kept voting him safely through the competition. D’Amelio, meanwhile, had the judges on her side (except for the persistent criticism that she wasn’t emotionally expressive enough during her performances), but she wasn’t getting the fan votes she needed to stay safe; “90s Night” was actually her third time at the bottom.

It was clear, though, that fans were the only ones keeping Guadagnino in the competition; due to his always-low scores, the judges were sure to get rid of him the first time he landed in the bottom, and that’s exactly what happened on “90s Night.” Because there was a double elimination, there was a bottom three instead of just a bottom two, and even Guadagnino’s fan base couldn’t save him from that. D’Amelio was dead last when scores and votes were combined, so she was eliminated immediately without the judges getting a say. That left Guadagnino and actor Trevor Donovan, with Donovan unsurprisingly being the judges’ unanimous choice to save. And that was it for Guadagnino.

Almost 62% of our readers thought it was the right call to send Guadagnino packing, followed by about 14% who agreed with D’Amelio’s ouster. Combined, that’s more than three-quarters of all our respondents who thought “90s Night” had a just outcome. But if Guadagnino and D’Amelio really were the weak links, that raises the stakes even higher for the semifinals this coming Monday, which will feature another double elimination. Of the remaining six celebs, only Donovan has ever been at the bottom, so we might be in for a heart-breaker.

