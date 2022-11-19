‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball Trophy EVER [WATCH]

“I am so torn and this season did not help me in terms of who has been in the bottom,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin, agonizing over who to predict to win the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” “Usually by now you can at least narrow it down to two couples, but the fact that we have three who have never been in the bottom – it can go so many different ways.” I previewed the upcoming season finale with Martin and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare, and we’re all on the fence. Watch our video slugfest above.

Season 31 of “DWTS” is down to its final four: actor Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, drag queen Shangela, and “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey. Of those, only Shangela has been in the bottom when judges scores have been added to viewer votes. She was in the bottom three with Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant in the semifinals; Donovan was eliminated immediately, and then the judges unanimously saved Shangela over Durant. The problem is, with three stars who have never been at the bottom – Brady, D’Amelio, and Windey – there’s no way to know for sure how their fan bases stack up against each other, which usually makes the difference in a finale.where everyone’s scores are usually pretty evenly matched.

All that said, Martin is leaning towards D’Amelio to prevail. So is Kare, but he is “not ruling out Gabby as a possibility even though I am probably putting her in third place.” I’m tentatively leaning towards D’Amelio too after a season where she was never not at the top of the judges’ leaderboard, and our racetrack odds say D’Amelio too. But it may be dangerous not to predict Windey; the one thing we know for sure about fandoms on “DWTS” is that “Bachelor Nation” knows how to get out the vote: two “Bachelorette” stars in the last three seasons have won the Mirror Ball Trophy: Hannah Brown in season 28 and Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 29. That trend could easily continue.

Who are you betting on in Monday night's nail-biter?

