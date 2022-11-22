‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale recap: Who won the Mirror Ball Trophy? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It all came down to this. “Dancing with the Stars” has reached the end of season 31 with the crowning of a new Mirror Ball champion. But was it actor and TV host Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, drag queen Shangela, or “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey? Follow along with our live blog below for all the night’s commentary and developments.

The finale featured two full performances for each celeb and their professional partner: a redemption dance selected by one of the judges in a style performed earlier in the season that could have used some improvement, and then the always highly-anticipated freestyle dances where all the rules are out the window.

Brady and pro partner Witney Carson‘s redemption dance was a quickstep chosen by departing judge Len Goodman (he announced his retirement last week). They previously performed that style on “Michael Buble Night” and scored two 8s and two 9s from the regular judges. Then his freestyle routine was set to “Get Up” by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars.

D’Amelio and Mark Ballas‘s redemption dance was a jive chosen by Carrie Ann Inaba, though it’s hard to say what exactly they had to redeem. They scored two 9s and two 10s from the judges when they originally performed it on “Prom Night,” and they have never not been on top of the judges’ leaderboard. She followed that with a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko‘s redemption dance was a quickstep chosen by Bruno Tonioli. They previously performed that style on “Elvis Night” and got 7s across the board. Their freestyle routine was to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and “Call Me Mother” by RuPaul.

Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy‘s redemption dance was a cha cha chosen by Derek Hough. Her original cha cha performance was on “Bond Night” when she received three 8s and a 9. Their freestyle routine was then set to “Cell Block Tango” from the musical “Chicago.”

Finale night also included performances from the show’s eliminated celebrities, including Selma Blair who had to withdraw from the competition for health reasons. Speaking of health concerns, Derek Hough was also supposed to perform with fiancee Hayley Erbert, but nixed that due to her injury.

So what did you think of the final competitive dances, the celebration of the season, and the ultimate winner of the Mirror Ball Trophy? We dish all of that below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Again, hats off to these “Dancing with the Stars” pros who have to learn all this choreography AND teach their celebrity partners every season.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:03pm — Amen.

Cordell Martin, 8:03pm — Great opening. Here we go!

JK, 8:03pm — I agree! Perfectly celebratory!

DM, 8:04pm — Ah, it was a Mandy Moore number, that always means quality.

JK, 8:05pm — Absolutely

DM, 8:09pm — Poor Jason Lewis still couldn’t handle the steps and he only had to learn like a few seconds of choreography lol

JK, 8:09pm — Nothing terribly memorable, but that was still fun to see.

CM, 8:09pm — LOL, Bless his heart.

REDEMPTION ROUND

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Quickstep)

DM, 8:10pm — Shangela was in the bottom three last week, which I think means they’re going to finish fourth.

CM, 8:11pm — Of course Shangela goes first…. Lol

DM, 8:12pm — Bruno Tonioli wants to see Shangela improve her frame, her shoulders, and avoid having a stiff neck. Fingers crossed they put her up front.

DM, 8:14pm — Good way to start the night, I think her frame looked good, maybe 9s?

JK, 8:14pm — They literally brought in such amazing energy!

CM, 8:15pm — She did great. She’ll get one 10 and three 9’s

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was a sparkling performance and her frame was so much better in hold, but they want wrong at the very beginning. Carrie Ann Inaba finds Shangela exciting, she has grown, but she agrees there was a mistake. Len Goodman didn’t see the mistake, but he saw a vast improvement from the previous performance, hold and frame was better. Derek Hough calls her fantastic with her charisma and humor.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36 out of 40

JK, 8:17pm — Great speech, Shangela.

DM, 8:17pm — I love that Shangela is talking about Colorado Springs. I have a feeling her freestyle to “Survivor” is going to have a whole different feeling and meaning after that

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Quickstep)

DM, 8:19pm — They didn’t have time to fully prepare their quickstep last time, it was the only time they didn’t have it together because they got a late start. Len Goodman wants to see a great frame and steps in to show what he’s looking for.

DM, 8:24pm — Vast improvement for Wayne, though I think I might have seen a little bobble when they were side by side.

CM, 8:25pm — I agree.

JK, 8:26pm — I thought that was quite a fun routine.

CM, 8:26pm — All 9s

JUDGES — Len thought his frame was stronger, but it needed a little more movement and flow. Derek also thought it needed more pace and stride and he too say the misstep in the side-by-side. Bruno thinks he makes everything looks good, though there was a mistake. Carrie Ann thought the posture and frame were much improved, he was balanced, but yes there was that mistake.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36 out of 40

CM, 8:29pm — In another season Wayne would’ve won

JK, 8:30pm — I put him in second of my predictions. Now I’m not feeling good about that.

DM, 8:30pm — I’m not ruling him out even with lower scores. Bobby Bones won with worse scores. It’s all about the fan base

DM, 8:30pm — I’m glad they gave Cheryl Burke that farewell dance. That was lovely.

JK, 8:36pm — That reunion dance was pretty neat.

DM, 8:36pm — Yeah, I’m really liking these little showcases for the dancers who were eliminated, even the awkward ones.

CM, 8:36pm — That was good.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Jive)

CM, 8:37pm — Gabby is going last again?

JK, 8:37pm — It looks like it.

DM, 8:38pm — Maybe the order will be a little different for freestyles.

DM, 8:38pm — I love how Charli is talking about how the jive was a weak dance for her when she got two 10s for it. Carrie Ann wants to see more emotional connection since she tends to be the shiest contestant.

CM, 8:39pm — I think Charli is good on the energy bit lol

DM, 8:41pm — Well that’ll be the first perfect score of the night

JK, 8:41pm — Exceptional! What a finish to that dance!

CM, 8:41pm — Shocker another perfect dance lol

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was remarkable, dancing with her heart. Len thinks it’s hard to improve on the first version, but it was even better. Derek also calls it remarkable with great nuance and attention to detail. Bruno thought it was smoking and fierce, as good as he’s ever seen.

DM, 8:44pm — If there’s any backlash that she’s too experienced, it’ll have to happen tonight. We haven’t seen it so far.

DM, 8:45pm — I wonder what’s going on with the background noise during Charli’s interview. Is it just me?

CM, 8:45pm — Yeah I heard it too

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

JK, 8:46pm — And it’s so well deserved.

JK, 8:48pm — What a phenomenal dance from Selma!

CM, 8:48pm — Love it

DM, 8:48pm — Yeah, that was a stunning performance, and not just grading on the curve of her health condition. That might have been a 10 dance if she’d gotten to perform it competitively

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:48pm — Derek thought their original cha cha was a little too stiff and rigid. Barring an obvious mistake she’s probably getting 10s too.

DM, 8:53pm — I really liked Val’s playful choreography in that one with that little butt wiggle. More 10s

CM, 8:54pm — That was nice

JK, 8:54pm — Excellent work from Gabby & Val!

JUDGES — Derek thinks she was born to perform, there was calmness and strength in it. Bruno thought it was sexy in the right way and her legs give him vertigo. Carrie Ann thought it was by far her coolest dance, so relaxed but with gravitas and confidence. Len thought it was full of rhythm and great technique, and they have great chemistry together, fantastic performance.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

DM, 8:57pm — It’s gonna be interesting. They’ll probably give 40s to all the freestyles barring a disaster. That’ll put Gabby and Charli on top, Wayne and Shangela on the bottom. It’ll be interesting to see what the fans will do from there.