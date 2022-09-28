‘Dancing with the Stars’: Gabby Windey felt ‘on top of the world’ getting to share ‘Bachelorette’ engagement on air

“I’m a taken woman,” said Gabby Windey, showing off her engagement ring to her “Dancing with the Stars” pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy on “Elvis Night.” “I just got to share with the world that I’m engaged. On ‘The Bachelorette’ I picked Erich. I feel like I’m on top of the world. So I’m so excited to be dancing to ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love.'” The man in question, Erich Schwer, even showed up to support his betrothed while she was training for her romantic Viennese waltz.

“My cheerleading experience helped me last week with the jive,” Windey explained, but the waltz was a drastically different style, more emotional, requiring elegant rotation. “But Erich is going to be there, so I have a cheerleader in the audience.” He was a cheerleader while she was training too. “I didn’t know you were such a talented dancer. I was blown away 100-percent.” And he was there under the spotlight for the very end of a pretty-close-to-flawless routine on the night of her live performance. Cue the “Awwwwws.”

Windey got straight eights from the judges for a total of 32 out of 40. That was good enough to tie for first place on the leaderboard with Wayne Brady and Charli D’Amelio. When the votes of viewers at home were added in she advanced safely to the next round. No surprise there. “Bachelor Nation” has proved to be a reliable fan base on “DWTS,” boosting previous “Bachelorettes” Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe to championships in seasons 28 and 29, respectively. Will Windey now get to add a Mirror Ball Trophy to her engagement ring bling?

