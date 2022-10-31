‘Dancing with the Stars’ Halloween Night recap: After individual and team dances, who was slashed from the competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Halloween happened to land on a Monday night this year, which meant “Dancing with the Stars” got to hold its annual spooky season celebration on actual All Hallows’ Eve. So which of the nine remaining celebrities scared up the best scores, and who got slashed from the competition? Follow along below for our updating live blog for all our minute-by-minute commentary throughout the night.

“Dancing with the Stars” Halloween Night included two rounds of dancing. The first was the usual set of new dances in a previously unlearned dance style. Performing contemporary routines were actors Wayne Brady and Trevor Donovan – lucky after a tough show for both of them last week on “Michael Buble Night,” where Brady struggled after limited rehearsal time and Donovan ended up in the bottom two. Contemporaries are focused on emotional expression and tend to elicit higher scores than more technically rigid dance styles.

Speaking of technical dance styles, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey performed Argentine tangos. Model Heidi D’Amelio and singer Jordin Sparks performed regular tangos. Actor Daniel Durant and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino had to contend with the aggressive and demanding paso doble. And drag queen Shangela got a freewheeling jazz number. One big change to the dancing lineup this week, though: Gabby’s regular pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy was out with COVID-19, so subbing in for him was Alan Bersten.

Then came the team dance round where the nine couples split up into two groups — one team of four and one team of five – for what are usually grand showstopping routines. On Team Wicked and dancing to “The Witches Are Back” from “Hocus Pocus 2” were Vinny, Shangela, Gabby, Heidi, and Jordin. On Team Scream and dancing to “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were Trevor, Charli, Wayne, and Daniel. So there was a nice balance of high-scorers and low-scorers on each team, keeping the playing field more or less level.

So how did the night go? We dish all the developments below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Jeffrey Kare, 8:02pm — Nice! A trailer for a movie that doesn’t even exist. I can’t wait it see it.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — “Be Quiet Bruno Place”

DM, 8:03pm — Interesting, they’re closing the first round with Trevor, who once again is shirtless LOL

DM, 8:04pm — Well, open-shirted. Give him a minute.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong (Tango)

DM, 8:05pm — I’m seeing skeletons in their makeup and costumes, dancing to “Oogie Boogie” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” They’re working on Jordin’s frame and her shoulders while in hold, which is one of the judges’ persistent complaints.

DM, 8:08pm — Jordin didn’t allways look comfortable, but there were parts around the middle of the routine where they were on point

JK, 8:08pm — I thought that was very creative.

JUDGES — Len Goodman said sparks were flying in that spirited performance, it’s her best dance so far. Bruno Tonioli thinks her radiance can light the darkest night, and all her problems taking turns and finishing her movements are gone. Carrie Ann Inaba says it was “very good,” but she struggled figuring out the score. There were little slip-ups where things weren’t totally coming together.

DM, 8:11pm — I’m with Carrie Ann on this one. 8 and 9s?

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36 out of 40

JK, 8:13pm — More like all 9s.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Argentine Tango)

DM, 8:14pm — Coming off her perfect 50 out of 50 last week. Mark says he loves seeing her imporvement — boy, please, she’s been almost perfect from the beginning. Unfortunately, Mark has lower-back pain, so Pasha Pashkov is going to rehearse with Charli during the week. We know Mark is in the ballroom, though, so his lower back got it together. Sounds like the partner switchu-p during training got in her head, but I couldn’t be less worried about her.

DM, 8:17pm — Could have used an eensy bit more attack for an Argentine tango, but her footwork was pretty much perfect. The “Exorcist” backwards walk was outstanding.

JK, 8:17pm — Perfectly sexy routine. Nice makeup too.

JUDGES — Derek loved the interpretation of the music, he usually wants more power and gusto, but he liked this softer version. Bruno thought it was a beautiful expression of horror, they were “genius.” Carrie Ann says everything she does is perfect, but they could have had more intensity and intimacy, she hasn’t seen Charli get messy. Len thought she moved across the floor with effortless ease like a ghost. Her dancing sends a chill down his spine.

DM, 8:21pm — I kinda agree with Carrie Ann again with Charli.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 39 out of 40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (Paso Doble)

DM, 8:23pm — I’m really worried for Daniel on a paso doble. He needs great timing, intensity, expression, musical interpretation. Daniel knows there’s “no room for mistakes.” Daniel says he’s not scared of movies, but he’s scared of games, so the premise of the dance is two gamers get sucked into a zombie apocalypse. And apparently Daniel got sick during the training week, which shortened their training time. Damn, did anyone stay healthy this week?

DM, 8:26pm — A couple of little timing issues for Daniel, but that was pretty complex choreography and it ended up one of his better dances I think.

JK, 9:27pm — Amazingly kinetic!

JUDGES — Bruno counted all the way through and he only missed a fraction of one step, it was fantastic. Carrie Ann loved the characterization, but some of the shaping was broken and the footwork was flat-footed. Len thought it lacked some of the key elements of the paso, and his posture could have been stronger with more shaping through the body. Derek disagrees with Len, he loved the original concept and the shapes.

DM, 8:29pm — Tyra Banks announces that “’90s Night” is next week with appearances by En Vogue, Salt-n-Pepa, and Vanilla Ice. As a child of the ’90s, I’m gonna feel super old.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 34 out of 40

DM, 8:31pm — I thought those scores were fair.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Jazz)

DM, 8:32pm — “Mama’s coming on up,” says Shangela about rising up the leaderboard, reaching fourth place last week. The first time he ever did drag was on Halloween, which is when he got bitten by the drag bug. They’re going to portray dolls, and Gleb wants to make sure they execute the synchronicity. They need to match.

DM, 8:36pm — Fantastic storytelling in that choreography, especially their last lift. And they were nicely in sync throughout too. Loved it

JK, 8:36pm — Inventively put together.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann is going nuts, she loved it, she was immersed in that dance, her best performance and his best choreography. Len thought it had plenty of tricks and treats, it scared the pants off him — “winner, winner, chicken dinner.” Derek thought it was going to give him nightmares, great narrative and storytelling, great execution, it was “sensational.” Bruno calls her the “psycho killer queen of the night,” it had great dramatic structure.

DM, 8:39pm — She might get some 10s on that one and well deserved

JK, 8:39pm — I have a feeling that is about to happen.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

JK, 8:42pm — And she got every single 10 imaginable.

DM, 8:42pm — She beat Charli’s score! That’s huge

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (Paso Doble)

DM, 8:44pm — Vinny knows last week’s performance wasn’t his best, and I think paso doble is going to be an even bigger challenge for him. It’s such a demanding dance, as Daniel showed earlier tonight. I’d really love to see him have a breakthrough, though, since he’s clearly working his ass off and taking it seriously. He and Koko are playing chemical plant zombies or something. Not sure about that premise, but as long as the dance is there.

DM, 8:47pm — You know, by Vinny standards that was actually pretty damn good. He was on time throughout. His posture still needs work, but it was clean.

JK, 8:48pm — Forget ghosts, something must’ve bust that performance from getting lackluster.

JUDGES — Len thought it wasn’t super or natural, but there were no mistakes during the routines and there were strong lines and powerful movements. Derek thought there was texture in his movements, he’s getting the steps now but it’s time for even more texture. Bruno thought there was nothing toxic about that performance and he did not go wrong, but he needs to embody it more. Carrie Ann can feel his heart and how much it matters to him, so she wants Koko to choreograph more moves with momentum.

DM, 8:51pm — I have a feeling these will mostly be 8s

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 30 out of 40

JK, 8:52pm — A little lower than expected.

DM, 8:53pm — I think they’re trying to keep him on the lower end since he already has the fan support and they don’t want to screw over another couple

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Tango)

DM, 8:53pm — We’re getting a tango after Charli’s Argentine tango. Heidi wants to get more adventurous to keep up with her. So they’re incorporating a prop — a band to represent that they’re captured aliens or something.

DM, 8:56pm — Technique looks like it was on point, but it looked a little tentative and stiff at times.

JK, 8:57pm — Full of imagination and energy.

JUDGES — Derek thought it was Heidi’s best dance, he even wanted more of the cord. Bruno says, “Bondage becomes you.” They hit every position with power and drive. Carrie Ann thinks Heidi delivers the precision and posture, but she wants more. Len thinks Heidi gives really good performances, but he also wants her to push it a little more because she’s on a plateau right now.

DM 9:00pm — I’m guessing 8s and 9s for Heidi. She’s gonna be in trouble unless they win the team dance.

JK, 9:00pm — I agree with the latter.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (9) = 37 out of 40

JK, 9:01pm — Her score was even better.

DM, 9:02pm — I’m surprised given those critiques. They may be trying to keep her safe

Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten (Argentine Tango)

DM, 9:02pm — Gabby’s performance last week was a bit of a step back in her scores. Unfortunately, Val was diagnosed with COVID in this night of a thousand ailments. Like Charli she’s having to learn with a new partner, but like Charli, I think she’s gonna be just fine.

DM, 9:05pm — I think I liked this Argentine tango better than Charli’s. More oomph

JK, 9:06pm — Excellent work!

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was a feast for the senses, and Gabby’s legs work wonders. It was difficult and almost double speed and she nailed it. Carrie Ann is proud of her for pouring her heart into the dance, and achieving chemistry with her new partner and throwing herself into it. Len thought there was “a little incident,” and it was a little too “hurried.” Derek thought “that tango did not suck. It was bloody brilliant. It was fang-tastic,” he loved her power and impact, but he too saw a little incident.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (10) = 38 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Contemporary)

DM, 9:11pm — Wayne isn’t used to such massive imperfection as he showed last week. But I think the only problem was his lack of rehearsal time. I’m pretty sure a contemporary routine — with a cyborg theme? — will get him back to the top.

JK, 9:15pm — Frighteningly innovative.

DM, 9:15pm — Hmmm, interesting, kind of a hip-hop contemporary. Not sure it’s one of my favorite dances of his, but super solid. I think I wanted more from the choreography and it wasn’t so much anything to do with Wayne.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann credits him with challenging himself, but he wasn’t quite hitting his moves hard enough. Len thought it was powerful no-nonsense dancing, tight and together, but it had a sameness about it that could have used a different side to it. Derek thought his isolations, textures, movements, and synchronicity were great. Bruno thought it was clever, subtle, and every detail was “absolutely superb.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (10) = 37 out of 40

DM, 9:19pm — Fair scores. In a lot of these performances there’s great stuff but a little something missing that falls just short of perfection for me.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater (Contemporary)

DM, 9:20pm — Back to back contemporaries. I have a feeling this will be quite different because I doubt Emma will choreography those kinds of hip-hop moves for Trevor. This will probably capitalize on his strengths for lifts. It’s a question of whether he’ll have the emotional expression and vulnerability to carry it off.

DM, 9:23pm — Okay, I’m impressed. Trevor keeps getting better. That wasn’t just full of lifts. Emma gave him lots of emotional content and his movements conveyed the emotions

JK, 9:23pm — Breathtakingly stunning!

JUDGES — Len thinks he’s come back stronger than last week, it was soft and lyrical. Derek thinks it’s beautiful to see the gift of dance be embraced by him after fearing it so much at the beginning of the season. Bruno thought it was a beautiful, gothic romance, it was beautiful and honestly played that gave him goose bumps. Carrie Ann thought it was an “amazing” performance, the partnership is beautiful.

DM, 9:27pm — He’s getting at least a couple of 10s, at least three 10s I think.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 39 out of 40

JK, 9:28pm — The latter is exactly what he got.

DM, 9:28pm — Haha, I finally got a prediction right

Team Wicked (Vinny, Shangela, Gabby, Heidi, and Jordin)

DM, 9:31pm — The lowest scorers, Vinny and Trevor, were the team captains and they took turns picking their teammates. Unfortunately, they only had two days to rehearse. I have a feeling they’re gonna win this though. Underdog teams often do well.