Best friend goals: Mark Ballas joins Derek Hough in this exclusive ‘Dancing with the Stars’ club after Season 31 win

It took a while, but Derek Hough finally has some company and it’s fitting that it’s from his BFF. Thanks to his win on Monday’s Season 31 finale with Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas has joined Hough as the only pros with at least three Mirrorball trophies on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Hough, of course, holds the record at six wins, so Ballas still has some ways to go, but this was a big hump to get over as a third win has been elusive for the pros. Before Monday, six pros had been stuck at two victories: Ballas, Cheryl Burke (who retired on the finale), Julianne Hough, Kym Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd and Val Chmerkovskiy. Julianne Hough and Johnson have long left the show, but Ballas, Burke and Chmerkovskiy have frequently made finals over the years only to come up short in the quest for three. Chermkovskiy and his partner Gabby Windey finished runner-up on Monday for the second time in his “Dancing” career.

Ballas’ first two triumphs were back in the OG era of “Dancing,” so perhaps it’s fitting he was king of the floor again on the same night Burke and head judge Len Goodman retired. Ballas won Season 6 — his second as a pro — with Kristi Yamaguchi in 2008 and Season 8 with Shawn Johnson in 2009 (so D’Amelio is his first non-Olympic champion partner to win). Yes, it’s been 13 years. A whole teenager. Just how long ago was that? Well, when Ballas and Johnson were crowned, President Barack Obama was just four months into his first term, Michael Jackson was still alive, and on the very night they nabbed the Mirrorball trophy — May 19, 2009 — “Glee” premiered following the first night of the “American Idol” Season 8 finale that pitted Kris Allen versus Adam Lambert. What a time. (By comparison, Hough took home his third trophy in 2010 with Jennifer Grey in Season 11.)

There is one measure in which Ballas has an edge over Hough. Season 31 marked his record-breaking 11th finals appearance, one more than Hough. Ballas has one fourth place finish, three in third and and four runners-up, including his last two outings on the show in Season 22 with Paige VanZant and Season 25 with Lindsey Stirling. In their rehearsal package on Monday’s finale, Ballas revealed to D’Amelio that he took a break from the show because he had fallen out of love with dancing before thanking her for helping him find it again. The pair was the favorite to win from the start and is the first couple to have topped the leaderboard every week in a season.

So now that Ballas has broken the three-win curse, who’s next? Burke has bid adieu, but Chmerkovskiy keeps making the business end of the seasons (this was his eighth finals appearance), so maybe, like Ballas, it’s a matter of time. But he may want to avoid his sister-in-law Murgatroyd, who has won two out of the three finals she’s been in.

