‘Dancing with the Stars’ Michael Buble Night recap: The crooner also sat in as guest judge for the night’s festivities [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” “Michael Buble Night” might have been a bit of a relief for the top 10 contestants following the grueling emotional roller coaster that was Stories Week. Last week’s two-night event included two original dances plus a dance marathon, and two celebs went home: Selma Blair withdrew for health reasons last Monday, and then Joseph Baena was eliminated the old-fashioned way on Tuesday. This week the celebs only had to learn one new dance, but there was more pressure than ever to secure judges’ scores and viewer votes. Follow along with our live blog below.

The new routines performed by the celebrity contestants included a quickstep for actor Wayne Brady, a samba for “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio, a salsa for country singer Jessie James Decker, a cha cha for “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino, a tango for drag queen Shangela, and a rumba for “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey. Then there were four stars dancing foxtrots: TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio, actor Trevor Donovan, actor Daniel Durant, and singer Jordin Sparks. The evening also included guest judging from Michael Buble himself and a special performance by judge Derek Hough and his fiancee Hayley Erbert to Buble’s “Higher.”

The celebrities needed more than good judging to stay in the competition, though. We saw last week in particular that viewer votes are getting more and more important. Even though Durant and Guadagnino had the lowest judges’ scores for the week, neither of them was in the bottom two after the audience vote was factored in. Instead the bottom two were Baena and the typically high-scoring Heidi D’Amelio. Were we in for more surprises like that on “Buble Night” and another tough decision for the judges? Find out below as we dish all this week’s dances and developments (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:04pm — I think it’s a really underappreciated thing about the pro dancers on this show that they have to teach new choreography to their celebs while also learning routines like that Michael Buble “Sway” number every week.

DM, 8:05pm — They’re closing the show with Daniel Durant, interesting. Maybe they’re trying to make it up to him after throwing him under the bus last week.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:06pm — Perhaps.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Tango)

DM, 8:07pm — I’m a little worried that Shangela is dancing first. Hopefully she doesn’t get lost in the shuffle and come up short in the viewer votes. But the tango should be a good style for her showmanship.

DM, 8:11pm — Solid first dance from Shangela, great in hold I thought.

JK, 8:11pm — Very classy and very Hollywood-esque.

Cordell Martin, 8:11pm — Shangela’s frame has improved so much.

JUDGES — Len Goodman loved that it was “so full of content,” she was good in frame with good flexed knees, it was her best dance this season. Len asked her for crispy leg action last week so this week she brought literal fried chicken for the judges. Tyra Banks actually ate it. Michael Buble thought they captured the essence of the song. Derek Hough thought her frame was unbelievable, but there was a foot misstep. Bruno Tonioli thought it was a tsunami of glamor, but she agreed about the mishap. Carrie Ann Inaba thought it was her best dance and what it takes to win the competition. She noticed the mistake too, though.

CM, 8:16pm — I love Shangela’s personality

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Michael (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 45 out of 50

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater (Foxtrot)

DM, 8:17pm — Do or die for Trevor tonight. He finished in the bottom two two weeks ago, not last week, but there are only 10 people left, so there’s not much room for error anymore. There are times during the training when Emma can feel the confidence coming from Trevor, but then it drops off. She needs him to show leading-man confidence throughout.

CM, 8:20pm — Wow. That was really good

DM, 8:20pm — I was not expecting that level of grace and elegance from Trevor

CM, 8:20pm — Me neither LOL. That might’ve just saved him from the bottom two

JK, 8:21pm — Slick. They literally soared to great heights there.

JUDGES — Michael thought it was charming and free, old-school Hollywood. Derek thought he had a lot of presence, but his booty sticks out a little too much. Bruno thought he channeled Robert Redford, it was the smoothest he has ever been, he was at ease and relaxed, his best performance yet. Carrie Ann agrees it was Trevor’s best dance, and his confidence was a huge improvement from the beginning of the season. Len thought it showed elegant and suave sophistication, though the steps were a little skippy at times.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Michael (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 42 out of 50

CM, 8:24pm — Well deserved

JK, 8:24pm — I agree

DM, 8:25pm — Well deserved, and Michael might be one of the tougher guest judges if he only gave that an 8 LOL

CM, 8:25pm — I know right, LOL

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (Rumba)

DM, 8:26pm — “Now that I know they’re handing out the 10s, I want them,” says Gabby in her clip package. Earlier in the season I might have been worried about her expressiveness during a dance, but I think she’s got this. But Val is worried about the intimacy too, so Val brings in his wife Jenna Johnson to help them get sexy and give Gabby permission to take control of her man LOL

CM, 8:29pm — Beautiful

JK, 8:29pm — That was absolutely stunning!

DM, 8:30pm — Gabby was just about perfect. Great hip action, she nailed the sensuality and expressiveness of it, dynamite

JUDGES — Derek calls her a beautiful dancer with great attention to detail, but it needed it to be a little more rounded. Bruno thought some of the shapes were drawn beautifully, it was subtle, sensual, and elegant — in a word, perfect. Carrie Ann thought it wasn’t as good as last week, but this performance showed a different focus that could help her in the future. Len doesn’t think Gabby is going home for ages. Michael thought it was the sexiest version of his song that he’s ever experienced.

CM, 8:32pm — I agree with Derek.

CM, 8:33pm — I loved how gaby stumbled when asked if she danced professionally or not lol

DM, 8:33pm — Yeah, she was like, “Shhh, don’t put me on blast like that.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Michael (9), Derek (9), Bruno (10) = 46 out of 50

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:35pm — It’s not lost on him that he’s trending on the bottom of the leaderboard, but everyone loves an underdog. “The fans see something in me,” he says, but he wants to earn his spot with the judges. I love his attitude even though the dancing isn’t really there yet. Koko is most concerned about Vinny’s musicality and timing, which are critically important during a cha cha.

CM, 8:39pm — Yikes

DM, 8:39pm — Yeah, Vinny looked like he was on the struggle bus again tonight.

CM, 8:40pm — Yeah he better not get anything over an 8

JK, 8:40pm — What a roller coaster he’s been on throughout this competition. That was a mess.

CM, 8:40pm — He’ll still be safe lol

JUDGES — Bruno can’t help but smile watching him, but the timing was on different coasts and the hip action felt forced. Carrie Ann tells him how much the audience loves him because everyone can feel his joy, even though the technique left much to be desired. Len liked seeing more content than last week, but “it was a mess,” he went wrong at the beginning and there was no pressure through his feet. Michael thinks the other judges are “full of it.” Derek thinks he’s like the people’s champion

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Michael (8), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 36 out of 50

DM, 8:43pm — I feel bad for the guy. He clearly wants this and is trying his best. I appreciate his commitment. Which is part of why he’s gonna get tons of fan votes

CM, 8:44pm — Yeah Jordin and Jessie better bring it

JK, 8:44pm — Of course Michael’s the only one giving them an 8.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong (Foxtrot)

DM, 8:45pm — Last week was the hardest week for Jordin physically and mentally. She’s got a really technical dance this week, though, so she needs to be on point, and she hasn’t been in hold since week two. But she’s dedicating this dance to her late grandfather because the song “You Make Me Feel So Young” reminds her of him.

CM, 8:48pm — Oh I loved it

DM, 8:49pm — That may have been Jordin’s strongest technical dance really smooth and clean

JK, 8:49pm — So dazzling!

CM, 8:49pm — Jordin is bringing it

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thinks she interprets the music so superbly, she’s like the harmony to the melody, but she needs to watch the arm that’s not in hold, it’s too slack. Len agrees that it had lovely musicality. Michael thought it was effortless and looks like she’s enjoying it so much. Derek says she radiates and fills the space with beauty, but on a technical note her shoulders lift a little. Bruno thought it was a feel good foxtrot on every level, she interprets the meaning of the song.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Michael (9), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 43 out of 50

CM, 8:52pm — Really Len and Derek?

DM, 8:52pm — Huh,, those 8s seemed a little harsh

JK, 8:53pm — No kidding.

Michael Buble “Higher” Performance feat. Derek Hough

CM, 8:54pm — Bathroom break lol

DM, 8:54pm — Time for Derek Hough’s 2023 Emmy reel! Haha

DM, 8:58pm — That was pretty stellar all around. I saw a lot of Argentine tango in there, and Hayley Erbert’s control and body positions were just stunning.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Foxtrot)

DM, 8:58pm — For the first time this season Charli has to follow someone who dances better than her LOL. The judges thought she needed to work on her frame in week two, but I fully expect this to be perfect, right down to the scores … no pressure.

CM, 9:02pm — She’s getting a perfect score lol

JK, 9:02pm — It would be well deserved because the performance was incredibly elegant.

DM, 9:02pm — They should just go ahead and hire her as a troupe dancer next season. No notes. She’s basically a pro

CM, 9:03pm — Exactly

JUDGES — Len loved the swing and sway throughout the dance, it was just fantastic. Michael calls it effortless, mesmerizing, and “expressively erotic.” Derek thought it was the best quality foxtrot he has ever seen on the show with great rise and fall and texture. Bruno says she sends him into dance ecstasy, and she was reminiscent of Ann Reinking — wow, high praise. Carrie Ann is proud of her, she drew them in and every line was a masterpiece.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Michael (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 50 out of 50

CM, 9:07pm — Shocker lol

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Samba)

DM, 9:08pm — She had a scare when she was in the bottom two last week, which was kinda shocking because she was so high on the leaderboard. That shows that more than anyone else on the show she absolutely needs the scores as a buffer against potentially low voter turnout for her. So of course she’s got a samba, the hardest dance of the show. Her biggest challenge — beyond, you know, the samba — will be expressing emotion during the routine.

CM, 9:11pm — That was good.

DM, 9:11pm — All the technical stuff looked on point with that samba, maybe a little tentative and in need of more oomph, but a very good job

JK, 9:12pm — Amazingly terrific!

CM, 9:14pm — It was a little safe, but I can see the judges over scoring her

JUDGES — Michael thinks she makes it look easy. Derek thought it was a “samba content feast,” and she looked like she was having fun, but she should try to vocalize to really express the movements. Bruno thinks she has more precision than a Rolex watch, but he wanted to see more fun. Carrie Ann dsiagrees with Bruno, she thought she saw the fun in the performance, beautiful content, wonderful lines. Len thought it was terrific, full of rhythm and personality, and if she’s in the bottom two he’s going to show his bum in the supermarket.

DM, 9:15pm — I don’t think she’ll get anything lower than a 9

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Michael (10), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 46 out of 50

CM, 9:17pm — Predictable lol

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Quickstep)

DM, 9:18pm — Wayne’s gotta have the stamina for a quickstep, and with his knee troubles that could be a problem. He was also dealing with exhaustion, so they didn’t get a chance to start rehearsing until Friday. Friday! That’s extremely worrying.

CM, 9:21pm — Another fun performance by Wayne

DM, 9:22pm — There looked like there were some timing issues in that routine and some missteps. I hope they’re safe

JK, 9:22pm — What a lively performance!

CM, 9:22pm — There were a little issues at the end. He’ll probably get all 8’s

DM, 9:22pm — And this’ll be the test of his fan base

JUDGES — Derek thought it looked hoppy and there were mistakes towards the end. Bruno said it was the first time he ever went wrong, but he still performs at the highest quality. Carrie Ann agrees there were some mistakes, but they can work on being in sync with each other better. Len thinks he pulled it off despite one or two mistakes, and he looked more comfortable out of hold than in hold. Michael is jealous and bitter because Wayne is good at everything he does.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (9), Michael (10), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 44 out of 50

CM, 9:26pm — Wow LOL

DM, 9:26pm — Even those 9s were surprising, but that 10 from Michael, come on Michael

JK, 9:26pm — Yeah, he got two 8’s while the other three judges went higher.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten (Salsa)

DM, 9:27pm — I like Jessie a lot. I thought that dance marathon win was random AF, but I want her to succeed at this, especially with the tricks that Alan is throwing into the choreography.

CM, 9:30pm — Jessie. Her best dance imo

DM, 9:30pm — Okay, maybe slightly overdone with that last lift, but I think that was actually dynamite. Probably her best dance, great leg action

JK, 9:31pm — It had a ton of energy on display.

CM, 9:31pm — Lots of fun.

JUDGES — Bruno says her legs are getting better and he loved the lifts. Carrie Ann thought it was too bouncy for the salsa, and she wanted more refinement. Len loved the lifts and tricks, but her free arm is wild. Michael loved seeing the beautiful person she is come out in her dancing. Derek loves her fighting spirit, he agrees that her arms flailed a little bit, but overall well done.

CM, 9:34pm — Oh Carrie Ann. She deserves all 8’s. I think she will kill an Argentine tango

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Michael (9), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 41 out of 50

DM, 9:35pm — She’s second to last on the leaderboard. Her fan base to the test too.

CM, 9:36pm — Jessie will be in the bottom two. Maybe with Trevor or Jordin

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (Foxtrot)

DM, 9:36pm — The judges threw Daniel under the bus last week by eliminating him from the dance marathon first before they really even had a chance to get going. I’m glad he gets to close the show, and Britt has a new strategy of helping him interpret the lyrics and music even though he can’t hear it. I think they’ll give him good scores barring a disaster.

DM, 8:39pm — Daniel was a little rough in places, you can tell there were a couple of timing issues in there, but he kept up with it

JK, 9:39pm — I think they saved the best for last tonight. It was fantastic!

CM, 9:40pm — Great dance by Daniel! He’ll get a 10 from Michael

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was a special way to end the night, he interpreted the music in a passionate way, they got ahead of the music at one point, but they pulled it back. Len thought he had more expression and energy in his arms, though he would have liked more rise and fall. Michael has a man-crush on Daniel, and he captured the essence so beautifully. Derek calls it “fantastic,” he emotes beautifully, though his shoulders went up here and there. Bruno loved his intensity and drive, he hit every accent in the side-by-sides.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Michael (9), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 43 out of 50

JK, 9:44pm — Which surprisingly didn’t happen.

JUDGES LEADERBOARD

1. Charli D’Amelio — 50

2. Heidi D’Amelio — 46

2. Gabby Windey — 46

4. Shangela — 45

5. Wayne Brady — 44

6. Daniel Durant — 43

6. Jordin Sparks — 43

8. Trevor Donovan — 42

9. Jessie James Decker — 41

10. Vinny Guadagnino — 36

RESULTS

CM, 9:44pm — Bottom 2 predictions? I think it’s between Jessie, Jordin and Trevor.

JK, 9:45pm — I can definitely see those three.

DM, 9:45pm — I think Jessie and Trevor

JK, 9:45pm — My guess too.

DM, 9:47pm — Safe from elimination are … Gabby Windey (no surprise there), Shangela (hooray, I was a teensy bit worried there), Heidi D’Amelio (well deserved rescue from the bottom two), Jordin Sparks (whew)

DM, 9:49pm — Daniel Durant is also safe (not surprised), as are Charli D’Amelio (duh), Vinny Guadagnino (sigh, I get it), and Wayne Brady (I thought he was in trouble for a second there). So the bottom two are Jessie James Decker and Trevor Donovan.

CM, 9:51pm — Jessie and Trevor should’ve been the bottom 2 last week

DM, 9:51pm — Bruno votes to save Trevor Donovan. Derek votes to save Jessie James Decker. I’m not surprised it’s a split decision, both of them improved a lot this week. Carrie Ann votes to save Trevor Donovan. Len is the deciding vote, whichever he says goes.

DM, 9:53pm — Len votes to save Trevor Donovan, which means Jessie James Decker is eliminated.

JK, 9:54pm — Of the two, I’m glad Trevor was the one who was saved because he especially has been improving a lot throughout this competition. While Jessie has gotten better too, she probably hasn’t been as strong as everyone else (besides Vinny).

DM, 9:55pm — I probably would’ve voted to save Jessie, but it would’ve been close and I can’t really fault the judges

JK, 9:55pm — Neither can I





