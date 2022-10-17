‘Dancing with the Stars’: The top 12’s Most Memorable Year picks revealed

“Dancing with the Stars'” two-night Stories Week kicks off Monday with the Kleenex ad that is Most Memorable Year, so you better stock up on tissues ASAP. The sure-to-be emotional evening has the remaining 12 celebrities performing a routine inspired by an impactful year in their lives, and you don’t have to wait until the show to find out what they are because all of their years have been revealed.

Some of the choices are obvious, like Selma Blair selecting the year she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Vinny Guadagnino going with the year “Jersey Shore” premiered. Most of them are within the last decade, including two 2022 picks. The furthest back is 1997.

Here are all of their years and explanations, along with their previously announced routines and songs.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: 2022 — the year I did it my way; rumba (“My Way” by Frank Sinatra)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: 2018 — the year I was diagnosed with MS; waltz (“What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: 2003 — the year my daughter was born; foxtrot (“Beautiful” by Jim Brickman and Wayne Brady)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: 2022 — the year I experienced growth and am learning to live with anxiety; contemporary (“when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: 1997 — the year I moved to NYC; rumba (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You ” by Lauryn Hill)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: 2014 — the year I became a mother; tango (“Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: 2009 — the year I realized my dream; jazz (“Viva La Vida” by Coldplay)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: 2019 — the year my life changed and I acted in my first feature film; contemporary (“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: 2009 — the year that changed my life; jazz (“Levels” by Avicii)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: 2013 — the year I snapped my leg in two; foxtrot (“Roar [Acoustic]” by Katy Perry)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: 2017 — the year I found the love of my life; salsa (“Let’s Get Married [ReMarqable Remix]” by Jagged Edge feat. RUN)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: 2020 — the year I answered a call of duty; foxtrot (“If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper)

One couple will be eliminated at the end of the night, with the top 11 advancing to Tuesday’s Prom Night to perform an individual routine and participate in the dance marathon, after which another couple will be eliminated. Click here to see Tuesday’s routine lineup.

“Dancing with the Stars” will air Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

