‘Dancing with the Stars’ Most Memorable Year recap: Who excelled and who was expelled on 1st night of 2-night event? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s hard enough learning one new dance per week on “Dancing with the Stars,” but what about three? The remaining 12 celebrities were thrown into the deep end for Stories Week, which started with “Most Memorable Year” on Monday night and continues with “Prom Night” on Tuesday. The stars had to perform new routines on both nights of competition and an additional dance marathon on night two. But first they had to actually get to night two. Who advanced and whose most memorable year culminated in a most regrettable ev ening? Read on for our live blog with all our minute-by-minute commentary as the night progresses.

Dancing the rumba on Monday night were fitness model Joseph Baena and “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio. Scheduled to perform the foxtrot were actor Wayne Brady, drag queen Shangela, and “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey. We got jazz routines from actor Trevor Donovan and “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino. Contemporary is typically a reliable score-booster, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and “CODA” actor Daniel Durant lucked out with that style. That left actress Selma Blair performing the night’s only waltz, country singer Jessie James Decker tackling the tango, and singer Jordin Sparks dancing the sole salsa.

For three weeks in a row leading up to “Most Memorable Year,” Wayne, Charli, and Gabby tied for the top spot on the judges’ leaderboard. Were any of them able to break from the pack tonight? Perhaps another celeb outside of that trio was able to overtake them for the first time. And who was eliminated at the end of the night? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern) as we dish all of the night’s developments.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Starting “Most Memorable Year” by playing “So Emotional” is a little on the nose. Like, I wonder if anyone will cry.

DM, 8:04pm — There will be a big announcement tonight apparently, that will shake up the entire competition.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater (Jazz, 2009)

DM, 8:05pm — He panicked when he would get in front of the camera early in his career. He got on “Days of Our Lives” but ended up fired. Then he booked “90210,” which set him up for the rest of his career.

DM, 8:08pm — Nice arm movements from Trevor and expression, but that felt more contemporary than jazz.

Cordell Martin, 8:08pm — Good job Trevor. Yeah definitely more contemporary than jazz

Jeffrey Kare, 8:08pm — Looks like Trevor might escape the bottom two (depending on how everyone else fares tonight). Probably his best performance yet.

JUDGES — Len Goodman likes that the dance wasn’t forced, so it had more control, it was his best dance. Derek Hough felt his presence more, the performance drew him in with beautiful flowing arms. Bruno Tonioli says Trevor reminds him on Brad Pitt in “Thelma and Louise,” he went for it without fear. He’s so enthusiastic that his chair falls over Carrie Ann Inaba cried during the dance because she could tell how hard he was trying. She only gives him a couple of minor corrections.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32 out of 40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko (Foxtrot, 2013)

DM, 8:14pm — His most memorable year was breaking his leg during a death drop, after which he thought he might never perform again. His mother was there for him the whole time. Drag is not for the faint of heart.

DM, 8:18pm — One of Shangela’s best performances, and his mom is there too! Such a lovely way to start the dance was her giving her mom a rose. So lovely to see him do something different after weeks of “fun” dances.

JK, 8:18pm — So impressively elegant.

CM, 8:19pm — I loved her performance!

JUDGES — Derek loved to see this side of Shangela, but she needs to watch her shoulders in her frame. Bruno agrees that she tensed her shoulders, but it was otherwise beautiful. Carrie Ann loved the softness we got to see, and she was impressed by how Shangela recovered from her error. Len thought her frame was good, and it was “lovely.”

DM, 8:21pm — I love Shangela’s mom too

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32 out of 40

DM, 8:22pm — Apparently Shangela still does the death drop on stage. For her it’s actually death defying. Dayum gurl!

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten (Tango, 2014)

DM, 8:23pm — She’s been lingering in the middle of the pack this season. I think she’s a good dancer, so maybe an emotional dance tonight will be a breakthrough for her. Her most memorable year is the year she became a mother. And we’re just now learning during this clip package that Jessie gets motion sickness, so dancing must be, um, rough.

DM, 8:26pm — I think she looked a little unsteady while in hold there, not sure if it was just me

CM, 8:26pm — I agree

JK, 8:27pm — It was OK.

CM, 8:27pm — I will say she looked more comfortable than usual. I’m afraid she might be in the bottom 2

JK, 8:27pm — I agree.

JUDGES — Bruno thought the second half of the routine was spot-on, once she got going she had attack. Carrie Ann thinks her posture has greatly improved and she’s such a strong dancer, there were tough times but keep on trucking. Len thought it was sharp and had attack, with purpose and determination. Derek agrees that the beginning was a little shaky, but she sold him on the second half.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (8), Bruno (7) = 29 out of 40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy (Foxtrot, 2020)

DM, 8:32pm — Her most memorable year was when she was an ICU nurse and the COVID pandemic hit. “None of our patients died alone,” she says about being there for the people in her care during what must have been an extraordinarily traumatic period. Weird to judge a foxtrot after hearing all that, but she’ll probably nail it.

DM, 8:35pm — Elegant, graceful, fluid movement from Gabby. I think her foot might have left the ground ever so briefly, we’ll see what Carrie Ann says LOL.

JK, 8:35pm — Excellent!

CM, 8:35pm — Beautiful

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thinks she’s stunning and dazzling, but she’s still holding back a little bit. Len thought it had lovely, lyrical movement, it had effortless ease. Derek also thought it was graceful, he also loved the turns and leg extensions. Bruno said she was flying high and spun like no other, she looked magnificent.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36 out of 40

DM, 8:39pm — No 10s yet, I figured that was a 9s dance.

CM, 8:40pm — I bet tonight is a non elimination. And we have a double tomorrow.

JK, 8:40pm — That would not surprise me.

DM, 8:40pm — Wouldn’t surprise me either. Would be kind of an anticlimactic BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, but it totally makes sense

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach (Rumba, 2022)

DM, 8:40pm — Last week was a step back for Joseph. The rumba is going to really test his hip action, but luckily Daniella won’t be able to overload it with lifts.

DM, 8:43pm — Joseph really impressed me with his posture and his positions, coulda used a little more hip action though.

JK, 8:44pm — Almost splendid.

CM, 8:44pm — I thought it was a solid routine

JUDGES — Len didn’t expect Joseph to have his best dance of the season in this style, but it was. Derek thought it was a fundamental, basic, beautiful rumba with lovely in-between moments. Bruno thought he did refined, heroic shapes. Carrie Ann thought it was one of the best rumbas by a male dancer she’s ever seen on the show.

DM, 8:45pm — Carrie Ann a little over the top with that praise. It was good but not that good LOL.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (8) = 34 out of 40

CM, 8:48pm — The 9’s are a bit much imo

JK, 8:48pm — Yeah.

DM, 8:48pm — Agreed.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (Contemporary, 2019)

DM, 8:49pm — His most memorable year is the year he started shooting “CODA,” he was excited because it’s difficult to find roles as a deaf actor, and when “CODA” came he hadn’t worked in a few years. Now they’re doing contemporary, and Britt has some lifts planned. He’s not someone we think of as a big lifts kinda guy.

DM, 8:52pm — Terrific Daniel performance, he nailed the lifts, it was nice and fluid and had good musicality.

JK, 8:52pm — Incredibly emotional! What a note for the performance to end on!

JUDGES — Derek thought the dance transcended the competition and he didn’t miss a beat. Bruno thinks he’s true, real, and honest, he’s unique and special. Carrie Ann says he welcomes us into his world. His foot action was especially impressive, and even more beautiful combining American Sign Language with dance. Len liked the gentleness, it was quiet and understated, though the lifts could have been a little cleaner.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 34 out of 40

DM, 8:56pm — Kinda surprised by those 8s, I thought we’d see all 9s

JK, 8:56pm — Now there’s a pair who deserved 9’s tonight.

CM, 8:56pm — I agree

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong (Salsa, 2017)

DM, 8:57pm — Last week was a breakthrough for Jordin, so now she’s got to try to keep it up. Her most memorable year is the year she met her husband, which came after an emotionally scarring period for her.

DM, 9:00pm — Solid salsa

JK, 9:00pm — Absolutely terrific all around!

CM, 9:00pm — That was fun, lots of content

JUDGES — Bruno wants that salsa for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She managed to make it look easy and spontaneous. Carrie Ann praises Jordin for taking ownership of every movement, but the hand that’s not in hold tends to flail a little. Len thought it had attack and action, great hips all the way through, and it was danced with confidence. Derek didn’t think there was enough salsa, and it looked a little under-rehearsed. Bruno disagreed so strongly that he dropped his chair again.

DM, 9:03pm — Oh Bruno

JK, 9:03pm — We don’t talk about him.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 33 out of 40

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas (Contemporary, 2022)

DM, 9:06pm — I’m really interested in what this contemporary is going to be. Last week Mark was Homer Simpson, and now his hair and makeup are done like the Man Behind Winkie’s in “Mulholland Drive.” Muddy and demonic. From the clip package, turns out he’s going to represent the anxiety she has felt burning out on social media. Charli says contemporary is in her wheelhouse, and honestly she has a big wheelhouse, so this may be a 10s dance.

JK, 9:10pm — Stunning! It left me speechless!

DM, 9:10pm — Yeah, Charli might get 10s. Well told story, beautiful body positions, great pictures and lifts and leg extensions. Dynamite

CM, 9:11pm — Beautiful performance. Perfect!

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it conveyed the experience of anxiety, it was perfection. Len thought it was full of interesting choreography, she copes brilliantly no matter what Mark throws at her. Derek called it a stunning representation of an emotion, and Charli performed it raw and with maturity. Bruno thought it was a moment that defines the show, heart-wrenchingly powerful, professional level dance technique.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 39 out of 40

JK, 9:15pm — I knew a 10 was coming tonight!

CM, 9:15pm — Me too

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (Jazz, 2009)

DM, 9:15pm — Carrie Ann told him he had a breakthrough moment last week. Honestly, I think he was overscored for his samba. The judges wanted him to have a breakthrough more than he actually had one. But I really like his attitude so I want him to take that encouragement and step up his technique.

CM, 9:18pm — That was fun. I would give it a 7 or 8 imo

DM, 9:18pm — He was kinda clunky during their side-by-sides, but that was a fun routine designed to get the fan votes

JK, 9:18pm — Yeah. Certainly one of Vinny’s better performances in the competition.

JUDGES — Len calls it simple but effective. Derek loves watching him. Bruno thought it was simple, effective, and suited him. Carrie Ann says he’s why people love “DWTS.”

DM, 9:21pm — Sounds like he’s gonna get 8s, but it would be a 7 from me

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32 out of 40

CM, 9:22pm — I’m nervous for Jordin and Jessie

JK, 9:23pm — I didn’t think it was THAT GOOD.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Rumba, 1997)

DM, 9:24pm — Her most memorable year was when she left home to try her hand at modeling. She showed she was a real contender last week. I think she can ace the rumba.

DM, 9:27pm — Heidi is proving to be a real contender. Last week and this week were finalist-worthy dances. Her rumba was really smooth, and her leg lines were absolutely beautiful

JK, 9:27pm — That was really good.

CM, 9:28pm — Another great performance. My only issue is that she gets overshadowed by the other stars

JK, 9:28pm — Including her own daughter.

JUDGES — Derek thinks she has improved greatly, clean and beautiful, but he needs a little more emotion from her. Bruno’s eyes were popping, it was sensual and seductive, but with unattainable sophistication, her leg placement was spot on. Carrie Ann has never seen someone improve so consistently from week to week. Len says there was no messing about, he liked the feeling over it, he felt the growing romance of the routine, her leg and foot placement were beautiful.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Foxtrot, 2003)

DM, 9:32pm — Wayne has tied Gabby and Charli every week for the last three weeks. Charli has already put some separation between her and Charli, so now it’s up to Wayne to keep up. His most memorable year is the year his daughter was born, and the fact that he has a 19-year-old daughter makes me feel old.

DM, 9:35pm –Lovely Wayne Brady performance, don’t think he’ll be keeping up with Charli tonight, be should be good for at least 9s.

JK, 9:35pm — Great work (as always).

CM, 9:35pm — Another great dance from Wayne. Not sure he’ll top Charli tonight

JUDGES — Bruno thought he captured the essence of love at first sight. Carrie Ann thought it was a beautiful tribute to his daughter, he has come so far in his frame even despite the challenge of their height difference. Len thought it had elegance and sophistical, it had a smoothness, but he needs to watch his hand on Witney’s back, it was a little spread open. Derek thought it was entertaining and graceful and he had beautiful arms.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (10) = 37 out of 40

DM, 9:41pm — Wasn’t expecting that 10 from Bruno, but I’m not mad at it.

JK, 9:41pm — He didn’t keep up with Charli, but at least he still got one 10 (which must be a nice birthday present for Witney).

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber (Waltz, 2018)

DM, 9:42pm — Her most memorable year was when she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

CM, 9:42pm — Is Selma dropping out?

DM, 9:43pm — Maybe, if we’re going to learn the big news this clip package.

DM, 9:43pm — That confirms it. Selma announces that she won’t be able to continue with the competition. She’s been monitored, and continuing in the competition could damage her body irreparably, but she will be doing this one last dance. Good for her for performing as well as she has despite her chronic illness. She has really done a lovely job this season.

JK, 9:47pm — Looks like there might not be any official eliminations tonight, but one tomorrow.

DM, 9:47pm — I was afraid this might happen when she started on the show, but I like that she’s going out on her own terms with one last dance, and that was a lovely waltz, simple but clean and elegant.

CM, 9:48pm — Exactly. Love her.

CM, 9:48pm — Incredible! What a performance to go out on. And perfect song to match the mood of it all.

JUDGES — Len credits Selma for climbing mountains in her performances on the show. Derek calls her a beacon of light, and her reputation on the show has been impeccable from every department on the show. Bruno feels privileged to have known her, she has inspired millions of people. Carrie Ann has been watching an elegantly dancing miracle, she has been nothing but an inspiration and a light.

DM, 9:50pm — So I’m guessing she’s getting straight 10s.

CM, 9:51pm — I think Jessie and Trevor will be the bottom 2 tomorrow.

JK, 9:51pm — I can definitely see that happening.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40 out of 40

JK, 9:54pm — Very fitting that she would get the first perfect score of the season.

DM, 9:55pm — I never really get emotional watching this show, but this has been really beautiful and really heartbreaking and lovely.

JUDGES’ LEADERBOARD

1. Selma Blair — 40

2. Charli D’Amelio — 39

3. Wayne Brady — 37

4. Heidi D’Amelio — 36

4. Gabby Windey — 36

6. Joseph Baena — 34

6. Daniel Durant — 34

8. Jordin Sparks — 33

9. Trevor Donovan — 32

9. Vinny Guadagnino — 32

9. Shangela — 32

12. Jessie James Decker — 29