‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: We’re bracing ourselves for another shocker in the ’90s Night’ double elimination

“I’m not surprised,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin about the elimination of singer Jordin Sparks from “Dancing with the Stars” on “Halloween Night.” She landed in the bottom two with model Heidi D’Amelio, but in a split decision the judges opted to save D’Amelio and eliminate Sparks. I discussed the “Halloween Night” results – and previewed “90s Night” – with Martin and fellow Gold Derby contributor Jeffrey Kare. Watch our slugfest above.

Martin was “a little disappointed” by Sparks’s ouster “because Heidi, that was her second appearance in the bottom two. So more than likely she’s going to show up again in the near future, if not next week. I felt that Jordin was one of those contestants that we saw her improvement week after week. And I felt that she deserved a second chance.”

Sparks had never been in the bottom two before she was abruptly eliminated, so can we expect a similar surprise ouster on “90s Night” when there will be a double elimination? “I could definitely see Trevor [Donovan] and Heidi in the bottom two, just because they’ve been in the bottom two before,” said Martin. “But it’s trying to figure out do both of them make it in the bottom three and then who’s the other person? … I’m really curious to see because now we’re at crunch time.”

Kare adds that it “should definitely be interesting to see which couple that’s been doing great work will become a surprisingly premature elimination, depending on how the double elimination goes next week. Because, man, they’re really getting down to the wire here with all the great work from every one – well, almost everyone.”

The contestant who hasn’t quite delivered the goods on the dance floor yet is “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, who has been at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard for most of the season but still has never even seen the bottom two thanks to robust support from his fans voting at home. For his “90s Night” dance to “What is Love” by Haddaway, Martin expects that “he’s just going to embrace the character [of the dance]. Scores don’t matter at this point for him. So congrats to making it past the double elimination, Vinny.”

