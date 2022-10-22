‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Discussing Selma Blair’s exit, messy dance marathon, and upcoming ‘Buble Night’ [WATCH]

“It was definitely sad to see her go so early,” says Gold Derby contributor Jeffrey Kare about the surprise withdrawal of Selma Blair from “Dancing with the Stars” on “Most Memorable Year Night,” but “I thought she gave such and incredible performance to go out on.” I discussed this week’s two episodes of “Dancing with the Stars” with Kare and fellow contributor Cordell Martin, and also previewed the upcoming dances for “Michael Buble Night” in week six. Watch our slugfest above.

Blair gave multiple inspiring performances on “DWTS” over the first half of the season, surefooted on the dance floor despite her multiple sclerosis. But her latest medical tests showed worrying signs of wear and tear, so she had to withdraw to prevent lasting damage. However, she learned and performed one final routine that got a perfect score from the judges, and Martin “thought it was just a nice way for them to give her a fitting tribute to her journey on ‘Dancing with the Stars.'”

Night two, “Prom Night,” was less of a tearjerker but no less eventful as there were two rounds of competition: a regular round of new dances for each couple and then the return of the dance marathon in which all the couples danced at the same time until only one pair was left standing. Country star Jessie James Decker ended up winning and getting a whopping 11 bonus points that lifted her out of the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard, but the judges’ decisions on who to keep and who to eject from the marathon felt utterly arbitrary.

“I’m so disappointed,” Martin lamented. “I’ve watched ‘Dancing with the Stars’ since season one, and I’ve never seen a dance marathon be a hot mess like a couple nights ago it was.” Kare added, “It was hard to keep track of how everyone was doing because it just went back and forth and back and forth … I think it just proved to be pointless.”

Hopefully the competition will make more sense on “Michael Buble Night,” when the celebrities will perform routines to the crooner’s songs. “I think the stars who have the ballroom dances are going to do well. I think a lot of them are going to either see their scores improve or kind of still be on the same level as last week,” Martin predicts about the lineup, which includes foxtrots for Charli D’Amelio, Trevor Donovan, and Jordin Sparks. But “I’m concerned with Heidi and Jessie,” he adds. Heidi D’Amelio and Decker are performing a samba and a salsa, respectively.

Who do you think will have a good night, and who will struggle on “Michael Buble Night”? See our predictions here, and make your own forecasts here in our predictions center before Monday night’s show.

