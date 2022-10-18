‘Dancing with the Stars’ Prom Night recap: Stories Week continued with the return of the dance marathon [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” started its “Stories Week” two-night event with “Most Memorable Year,” and it was even more memorable than we expected going in. So how did the celebrities all pick themselves up and carry on with night two? Follow along with our “Dancing with the Stars” “Prom Night” live blog below.

For “Most Memorable Year,” we were anticipating an elimination at the end of the night, but what we got instead was a surprising withdrawal. Actress Selma Blair, who has multiple sclerosis, decided to leave the competition on the advice of her doctors, who noticed worrying signs of injury from her MRIs. It was a tearful end to an evening that already included many tears from stars celebrating their parents, children, spouses, and other life milestones.

No rest for the weary, though. Over the past week the contestants had to learn an entire second routine in a new dance style, and they had to prepare for tonight’s dance marathon. The two styles for the marathon were the hustle and the Lindy Hop, and the individual dance styles were as follows: cha chas for fitness model Joseph Baena, actor Daniel Durant, and drag queen Shangela; jives for TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and actor Trevor Donovan; Viennese waltzes for country singer Jessie James Decker and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino; jazz for “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio; samba for actor Wayne Brady; contemporary for singer Jordin Sparks; and tango for “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey.

Who was able to keep up with this week’s hectic pace? And who was eliminated after two nights of judges’ scores and viewer votes were combined? Read on as we dish all of the night’s developments.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:04pm — Two takeaways from that intro: Trevor Donovan doesn’t own a shirt, and also they’re giving Wayne the last slot! Also, I’m worried for Jessie at the bottom of the leaderboard from last night.