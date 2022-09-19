Will one of these ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros FINALLY win a 3rd Mirror Ball Trophy?

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough holds the record for the most championships among professional dancers. He won the Mirror Ball Trophy six times over the course of his run on the show. That’s even more remarkable when you consider that no other pro dancer on the show has ever won more than two. It’s unlikely that anyone will come close to that record before the show ultimately runs its course — whenever that will be — but this season there are multiple double winners who could finally achieve that elusive hat trick.

Cheryl Burke was the first double winner the show ever had, prevailing in season two with singer Drew Lachey and season three with football star Emmitt Smith. But she hasn’t made it back to the winner’s circle since then despite six more top-three finishes — including a third-place result last year with Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby. This year she’s paired with weatherman Sam Champion, who at age 61 is older than any Mirror Ball champ in history, but he wouldn’t be the first meteorologist to have a good run on the show: Ginger Zee finished third in season 22.

Mark Ballas was also an early double winner on the show, prevailing with athletes Kristi Yamaguchi (season six) and Shawn Johnson (season eight). He only returns to the ballroom sporadically these days, but when he does, watch out. The last two times he was in the ballroom he placed second: with MMA fighter Paige VanZant (season 22) and musician Lindsey Stirling (season 25). That’s a good sign for his current partner, social media star Charli D’Amelio, especially since she has more prior dance experience than most of this season’s other contestants.

Peta Murgatroyd collected Mirror Ball Trophies with football player Donald Driver (season 14) and deaf model Nyle DiMarco (season 22). The latter victory is especially a testament to her abilities as a partner and a teacher as she brought the musicality out of a celeb who couldn’t hear the music. She hasn’t had nearly as much success since then, but perhaps actor and model Jason Lewis will turn things around for her.

Lastly there’s Val Chmerkovskiy. He won season 20 with actress Rumer Willis and season 23 with gymnast Laurie Hernandez, but he has only been in thee top three once more since then. He may have lucked out with his season 31 draw, though. He’s dancing with Gabby Windey from “The Bachelorette.” The last two “Bachelorette” stars to compete on the show won the Mirror Ball Trophy: Hannah Brown in season 28, Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 29. Combining the passionate voting power of “Bachelor Nation” with Chmerkovskiy’s own charisma and fan base could make it three-for-three for “The Bachelorette” and a third championship for the popular pro.

