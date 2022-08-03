Here is when ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 is premiering on Disney+

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

As previously announced, “Dancing” is moving from its original home of ABC after 16 years and 30 seasons to the streaming service. It will be Disney+’s first live series. No premiere time was disclosed, but the show aired at 8/7c on ABC. “Dancing” typically launched fall seasons in mid-September and aired on Mondays, so this is familiar territory for longtime fans. The only difference is where they can watch now.

The cast will be announced at a later date (usually late August on “Good Morning America”). Last month, former champ Alfonso Ribeiro joined as co-host alongside Tyra Banks, who is returning for her third season. Judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all be back as well. Among the changes behind the scenes: Conrad Green, the original executive producer and showrunner who departed after Season 18, is returning, replacing Andrew Llinares, who made the infamous decision to fire co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

“Dancing’s” big network move was revealed in April along with a two-season renewal through Season 32. It is unclear if the 32nd installment will air in the spring, as the show used to do until it cut down to one season per calendar year, or next fall.

In addition to “Dancing,” Disney+ announced premiere dates for five other shows on Wednesday. Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” starring Tatiana Maslany, will now launch one day later on Thursday, Aug. 18. Brie Larson‘s coming-of-age docuseries “Growing Up” and National Geographic’s “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory will both bow on Thursday, Sept. 8, aka Disney+ Day. “Super/Natural,” a docuseries about the super-senses of animals from executive producer James Cameron with narration by Benedict Cumberbatch, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21. Season 2 of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” will debut Wednesday, Sept. 28, featuring new cast member Josh Duhamel — filling the void left by Emilio Estevez — as Colin Cole, a former NHL player who runs a summer hockey institute in California that the Ducks attend.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?