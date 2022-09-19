‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 premiere recap: How did it go when the show made its Disney+ debut? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” season 31 began on Monday night, September 19, 2022, after its fall 2021 season crowned Iman Shumpert the show’s first ever Mirror Ball champion to come from the world of basketball. There are no NBA stars in this year’s lineup of celebrity contestants — or any pro athletes, surprisingly — but the biggest change this year is where and how it’s airing. It has left its original home on ABC and is streaming live for the first time on Disney+. Scroll down for our minute-by-minute commentary in our live blog.

There are a couple more major changes affecting the show in its big move. The first is the return of the original “DWTS” showrunner, Conrad Green, who had left the show after season 18. And the second is the addition of Alfonso Ribeiro, who is now teaming up with Tyra Banks to share hosting duties. Ribeiro is known to fans of the show as the Mirror Ball champion from season 19 back in 2014. He also filled in for former host Tom Bergeron one week in season 21 when Bergeron was absent due to a family emergency.

The 16 couples competing for this year’s Mirror Ball Trophy are as follows: fitness model Joseph Baena with pro partner Daniella Karagach, actress Selma Blair with Sasha Farber, actor Wayne Brady with Witney Carson, meteorologist Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke, social media star Charli D’Amelio with Mark Ballas, model Heidi D’Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev, country singer Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten, actor Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater, actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart, reality star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov, reality star Vinny Guadagnino with new pro Koko Iwasaki, actress Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel, model and actor Jason Lewis with Peta Murgatroyd, drag queen Shangela with Gleb Savchenko, singer Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong, and “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey with Val Chmerkovskiy.

So how did they do on night one? And how did “DWTS” do on night one in its new home on Disney+? Read on to find out (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

Daniel Montgomery, 7:59pm — It’ll be interesting to see how tonight’s show plays online, other than the lack of commercial interruption.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:00pm — It’s showtime!

DM, 8:01pm — Feed just started for me.

JK, 8:00pm — Same here.

DM, 8:01pm — Well, nothing has changed when it comes to a a lavish opening production number.

JK, 8:02pm — Clever transition into the ballroom.

DM, 8:04pm — “I can’t tell you what a thrill it is to be back in the ballroom,” says Alfonso Ribeiro after Tyra Banks introduces him. I’m curious how the show will utilize him during the season. Honestly, he’s probably better suited to the whole job than Tyra is.

Cordell Martin, 8:06pm — Here we go! Early prediction: Jason Lewis or Trevor Donovan will go home tonight.

DM, 8:07pm — Trevor Donovan is already whipping out the abs trying to get those votes.

DM, 8:07pm — For the first night of competition, a somewhat vague theme where the celebs dance to songs that inspire them to party and dance.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:07pm — Jordin has zero dance experience. She picked “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” as her premiere night song because Whitney Houston means a lot to her. They worked together on the film “Sparkle.” There’s a lot of pressure on her because our odds have her out front to win the season already.

JK, 8:08pm — How nice of Jordin to pay tribute to her former co-star.

DM, 8:10pm — Sher’s already got a lot of promise. Serious contender.

JK, 8:10pm — What an excellent performance to start off the season!

CM, 8:11pm — That was really good. Definitely a contender

JUDGES — Len Goodman says it was “clean, clear, precise,” a “fantastic job” with no gimmicks. Derek Hough tells her she has an “amazing presence,” but she needs to work on her foot placement. Bruno Tonioli thought she was a natural performer. Carrie Ann Inaba calls it “fabulous” and “amazing,” with “fluidity” and “strength.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (6), Bruno (7) = 26 out of 40

CM, 8:14pm — She deserved all 7s.

DM, 8:14pm — Decent scores to start off the night, definitely deflated since she’s the first performance of the season.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke (Foxtrot)

DM, 8:15pm — Sam is older than most successful dancers on this show (he’s 61), but Ginger Zee was a meteorologist who did well on the dance floor. But he’s inspired to try this since he suppressed a lot of his youthful joy and artistry as the gay some of a marine. So he’s definitely got the motivation.

DM, 8:17pm — A so-so start. He’s got decent rhythm, but kinda awkward in places.

CM, 8:18pm — Yeah, better than what I expected. Three 5’s and one 6.

JK, 8:18pm — He appears to have some potential. His flamboyant personality certainly comes off well in that performance.

JUDGES — Derek thought it was a “sweet” performance and he has an “incredible smile,” “overall a great first dance.” Bruno says “the forecast is good,” but the footwork was difficult because it has to look effortless. Carrie Ann called it “tender and sweet,” but he was nervous. Len appreciated his “sunny disposition,” but there were “dark clouds” when it comes to the technique.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (5), Len (5), Derek (5), Bruno (5) = 20 out of 40

JK, 8:21pm — More like all 5’s.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:22pm — I kinda miss the commercial breaks. They gave me more room to breathe LOL.

CM, 8:24pm — It was a little safe. She definitely has the potential. All 6’s.

JK, 8:25pm — They definitely displayed a lot of energy.

DM, 8:25pm — Dammit, my internet hiccupped.

JK, 8:26pm — Oh no!

DM, 8:27pm — It’s back, but I missed the second half of the dance and the judges’ comments.

CM, 8:27pm — Judges pretty much told her to let loose.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 24 out of 40

JK, 8:28pm — If she makes it to next week, she should easily be able to do so to an Elvis song.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart (Tango)

DM, 8:29pm — Whether Daniel is as good as previous deaf contestant Nyle DiMarco will depend a lot on Britt’s teaching skills. She doesn’t know American Sign Language, but she’s got his interpreter there, so their communication will be key.

CM, 8:31pm — Daniel will be an audience favorite. He did a great job.

JK, 8:33pm — They really glowed in both that routine and visually.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was amazing, he’s a leading man with great lines and one little slip. Len compliments his frame and his attack, he’s excited to see him develop as the show goes along. Derek can tell he has an awareness of his body, but he needs to move more and drive the heel forward. Bruno was pleased because Daniel is a “magnetic” performer with great lines and a lot of power.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 27 out of 40

DM, 8:34pm — Highest score of the night so far!

CM, 8:34pm — Wow.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:35pm — Country stars have a solid track record on the show. She’s performing to “Sweet Home Alabama,” which reminds her of home. She’s also working to balance the show with the responsibilities of motherhood and family.

DM, 8:37pm — Really solid first dance for Jessie, but she could end up a middle-of-the-pack performer.

JK, 8:37pm — I agree. Although I thought she gave a lively performance.

JUDGES — Len thought it needed strong leg action and hip action, but she sold it. Derek adds that her legs needed to be straight in cha cha more than they were. Bruno calls it “racier than the Kentucky derby,” but she needed to keep the spirit of the dance. Carrie Ann tells her she needs to finish the movement.

CM, 8:38pm — That was a cute routine. I agree with Len about her legs. Straight 6’s.

DM, 8:39pm — Those comments from the judges sound like some 5s

SCORES — Carrie Ann (5), Len (5), Derek (5), Bruno (5) = 20 out of 40

DM, 8:40pm — I thought she was better than those scores

CM, 8:41pm — Oh dang, I’m surprised she got 5’s.

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov (Tango)

CM, 8:41pm — Oh Teresa lol, she’s going to be a hot mess.

DM, 8:42pm — Well she did say she got therapy for her anger after the whole table flipping incident.

DM, 8:43pm — A little stiff and stompy.

CM, 8:44pm — She was way too stiff. I can see her being an early exit.

JK, 8:44pm — I feel like the production values were upstaging them.

CM, 8:44pm — The producers need to know that these housewives cannot dance lol

JUDGES — Derek says it was well done, but she needs to focus more and to widen her frame. Bruno wanted more of her fire and passion in the dance. Carrie Ann tells her not to be afraid to take up space, open up her chest. Len thought it showed a lot of purpose, but she lost focus in the middle. She needs stronger feet and legs and more attack.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (5), Len (5), Derek (5), Bruno (5) = 20 out of 40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson (Cha Cha)

CM, 8:47pm — Wayne is about to kill it.

DM, 8:48pm — Yes, I think he could have front-runner status by the end of this routine.

DM, 8:49pm — I don’t know about technical proficiency level, but he’s a star out there and has such natural musicality

JK, 8:49pm — I think so because that was skillfully terrific!

CM, 8:50pm — He better get all 7’s

JUDGES — Bruno thought the performance level was through the roof, but it needed more recognizable cha cha. Carrie Ann praises the strength of his upper body, but his lower body needs work. Len warns him not to overdo it, but it was the most watchable dance of the night so far. Derek thinks he needs to balance charisma with technique.

DM, 8:51pm — Nah, those judges comments sounds like 6s.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (7), Bruno (8) = 20 out of 40

DM, 8:53pm — Wow, the judges were so critical of his technique, I’m surprised by 7s and 8s. I agree with the 7s though.

CM, 8:53pm — Me too. He’s definitely a frontrunner.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel (Cha Cha)

CM, 8:55pm — Get it Cheryl

DM, 8:56pm — She’s older, but she really held her own out there. Good for her.

CM, 8:56pm — That was cute. She did better than I expected.

JK, 8:57pm — For a woman her age, she certainly gave it her best shot.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann praised her swagger, but the routine was a little too simple since Cheryl has so much potential. Len liked the chemistry, the light easy action, but it needed more projection, it was “a tad timid.” Derek really enjoyed it and he’s looking forward to ballroom dances because she has nice fluid arm movement. Bruno calls her a “radiant angel,” but she has to be less hesitant and give it guts.

CM, 8:58pm — I agree with Derek that ballroom will be her strong suit.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (5), Derek (5), Bruno (5) = 21 out of 40

CM, 8:59pm — I agree with the 5s.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (Salsa)

CM, 9:01pm — Vinny could be a potential surprise this season.

DM, 9:03pm — That was a great first dance … for Koko.

CM, 9:03pm — I’m afraid he’s going to last longer than expected. He’s giving me Grocery Store Joe vibes lol.

JUDGES — Len thought Vinny didn’t show that club spirit, it was rough. Derek agrees there wasn’t a lot of rotation or rhythm, and the timing was off because he got ahead of the music. Bruno thought it was an achievement he finished the dance because the timing was off. Carrie Ann thinks he has presence, but he let her do all the work.